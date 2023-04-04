Upgrade your PC/PS5 with new Amazon low on Samsung’s 980 PRO 2TB SSD at $144, more

While you can still scoop up the 1TB variant at the best price ever on Amazon right now, the 2TB model is now following suit. Amazon is now offering the 2TB Samsung 980 PRO PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 Internal Solid-State Drive with Heatsink for $143.99 shipped. Originally $450 at launch and carrying an MSRP of $270 earlier this year, the regular price directly from Samsung is currently sitting at $210 with a $160 sale price. However, today’s Amazon offer is $16 under our previous mention and undercutting the World Backup Day price from last week to deliver the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon. Ready to upgrade your PC battlestation or PlayStation 5, as our hands-on review details, the 980 PRO delivers a PCIe Gen 4 interface within the M.2 form-factor. It also clocks in with more than capable speeds up to 7,000MB/s alongside Samsung’s integrated heatsink to maintain speed, and “prevent downtime caused by overheating on PlayStation 5 and PC.” Get a closer look right here and down below for more.

As we mentioned above, the 1TB model, an obvious lower-cost solution, is also matching the best price we have tracked on Amazon. If you can make the cut-down storage capacity work for your needs, you can also cut down on spending with a $90 price tag and all of the same specs as the model detailed above otherwise.

Then check out this all-time low we are tracking on WD_BLACK’s 2TB P40 SSD Game Drive before you dive into our curated section of PC gaming hardware deals. Ranging from keyboards and mice to full on PCs, it is the ideal resource for folks looking to save cash on gaming rig builds and setups. This Amazon low on Razer’s Blade 15 is a good example.

Samsung 980 PRO SSD features:

The integrated heatsink disperses heat to maintain speed, power efficiency, and thermal control, preventing downtime from overheating on Playstation 5 and PCs…Powered by an in-house controller designed to harmonize the flash memory components and the interface for top speed – with a PCIe 4.0 interface that’s 2x faster than PCIe 3.0 SSDs and 12x faster than Samsung SATA SSDs…Uses Samsung’s own nickel-coated high-end controller to deliver effective thermal control of the NAND chip; With the added heatsink, play confidently on PS5 gaming consoles & PC computers without performance drops from overheating.

