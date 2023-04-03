WD_BLACK’s 2TB P40 SSD Game Drive has never gone for less: 2TB now $170, more

While some of the World Backup Day deals are still alive and well, Amazon is now offering the best price ever on the WD_BLACK 2TB P40 Game Drive SSD at $169.99 shipped. After launching last summer at $330, it began to slide down in price through the end of the year before landing at the $180 all-time low earlier in 2023. And now, carrying a regular price of $225 directly from Western Digital where it is now matching, you can score one at the new Amazon all-time low of $170. It, much like the 1TB variant that is matching the lowest we have tracked since December at $109.99, is easily the best gaming-focused portable SSD I have had the pleasure of testing out. The industrial-style metal-plated case houses a notably speedy NVMe SSD setup that can move data at up to 2,000MB/s – a marked improvement over the 1,050MB/s we see from the standard issue models from the big brands. From there, the PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Mac drive (it works like any other SSD for non-gaming related data/files as well) delivers on an impressive lighting array that effectively surrounds the device with a halo of multi-colored illumination that can be customized in a multitude of ways via the WD PC companion app. Get a complete breakdown in our hands-on review and head below for more. 

As we mentioned above, you can drop spending by $60 by opting for the lighter capacity 1TB variant if you can make do with less storage. But you can also bring spending down further by going with a non gaming-specific model from Crucial with deals now starting from just $42.50

Today also brought some solid price drops on Seagate’s official Star Wars portable HDDs that bring some Force glow lighting into the mix alongside some new 2023 lows starting from $90. You can get a closer look at those as well as the official Spider-Man model in today’s roundup and be sure to scope out the rest of our storage deals right here

WD_BLACK 2TB P40 Game Drive SSD features:

  • Customize your drive’s RGB lighting with the downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard (Windows only) to show off your style and make every play personal.
  • Kick loading into overdrive with a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface and speeds up to 2,000MB/s. (Based on read speed. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)
  • Compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. {Compatible with PlayStation 4 Pro or PS4 with system software version 4.50 or higher, PlayStation 5 (Play and store PS4 games; archive PS5 games), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S (Play and store Xbox One games

