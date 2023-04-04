All-time lows go live on Apple Watch SE 2 styles from $219 at Amazon (Reg. $249)

The week already kicked off with all-time lows going live on Apple Watch Ultra styles, and now those who want a more affordable wearable are in luck. Amazon is dishing out some additional best prices thanks to price cuts on Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen models now starting at $219 shipped for the GPS 40mm configuration. Delivering $30 in savings as it drops from the $249 going rate, today’s offer is matching the lowest we’ve seen before for one of the first times. Also at $30 off right now, the GPS 44mm styling sits at $249 from its usual $279 going rate to also match the best price yet.

Apple Watch SE 2 arrives as a more affordable take on the company’s flagship wearables with much of the same design. Running watchOS 9, you’re looking at the ability to track everything from runs to heart rate and sleep, with a new onboard compass also supplementing the fitness journey. There’s also crash detection and more packed into the Retina Display-backed build with added water resistance for handling daily wear in the shower or tagging along on swims.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

At the opposite end of the wearable spectrum, you can also lock-in the best prices of all-time right now on Apple Watch Ultra models. Applying to all three styles of the Alpine Loop offerings, this week’s discounts are now live with spring weather rolling in at $730. That’s $69 off and only the third time we’ve seen pricing drop this low. Of course, our Apple guide is already filling up with price cuts as a new week gets underway.

Apple Watch SE 2 features:

All the essentials to help you monitor your fitness, keep connected, track your health, and stay safe. Now up to 20 percent faster, with features like Crash Detection and enhanced workout metrics, it’s a better value than ever. Available in a range of sizes and colors, with dozens of bands to choose from and watch faces with complications tailored to whatever you’re into. Get help when you need it with Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS. Get deep insights into your health, including notifications if you have an irregular rhythm or an unusually high or low heart rate.

