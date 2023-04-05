Instant’s die-cast metal 7.4-qt. stand mixer with digital interface now $50 off at $250 shipped

Amazon is now offering the 7.4-quart Instant Stand Mixer Pro for $249.95 shipped. Regularly $300, this is $50 off the going rate, matching the direct price drop from Instant Pot, and the lowest we can find. While we did see price drops for less over the holidays last year, this is matching the 2023 low and a relatively rare discount overall. This model features a die-cast metal housing and carries a 600-watt motor “to tackle all sorts of jobs from whipping the smoothest meringue or doughiest of cookies, to kneading yeast dough.” Alongside the host of included attachments (detailed below), it also has a digital interface you don’t tend to see from the competition with 10 speed settings and a digital timer that “stops the mixer when it gets to zero – say goodbye to over mixing your batter or dough.” More details below. 

You’re certainly not going to find a comparable KitchenAid model at a price like this right now, but you could save an additional $50 by going with this comparable GE Tilt-Head Electric Stand Mixer. If you’re just looking for something to handle super casual jobs like mixing dough and frosting here and there, something like this basic Dash Stand Mixer for $50 might do the trick and save you $200 in the process – just don’t expect anywhere near the kind of power you’ll get with the models mentioned above. 

But while we are talking Instant brand, be sure to check out the ongoing coffee maker deals as well as the $80 discount now live on its 6-quart electric Dutch oven cookers. These handy machines deliver a hybrid all-in-one cooking system that can also spend time on your stovetop and under the broiler as well as presenting a nice serving dish when it’s time to eat. Take a closer look right here

Instant Stand Mixer Pro features:

10 speed settings and the digital timer help provide a great experience when following recipes or creating your own mixtures. Countdown timer stops the mixer when it gets to zero – say goodbye to over mixing your batter or dough!. It comes with (1) 7.4-qt stainless steel mixing bowl that can make up to 120 cookies in a single batch, (1) mixing paddle, (1) dough hook, (1) whisk, and a removable pouring shield.

