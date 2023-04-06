Add HyperX’s SoloCast USB mic to your streaming setup at Amazon low of $40 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the HyperX SoloCast USB Microphone for $39.99 shipped. Down from $50 at Amazon normally, today’s deal comes in at 20% off and also matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon in the white colorway. This USB microphone features a plug-and-play design which means you don’t have to install any drivers for it to work. There’s a tap-to-mute sensor with LED indicator on the top, and it comes on an adjustable flexible stand. The mic itself features a hi-res 24-bit 96kHz capsule that “supports a high, studio-level bit depth and sampling rate.” You can learn more about the SoloCast in our hands-on review then head below for more.

Wondering how good of a deal today’s discount is? Well, even the budget-friendly Razer Seiren Mini USB microphone on Amazon costs $2 more. And, in our opinion, the SoloCast is the better mic. However, if you must save som extra cash, this USB microphone from TONOR is a solid alternative at just $30 on Amazon, though it won’t be quite the same level of quality that you’ll find from the HyperX above.

If you need a wireless gaming headset to pair with your new mic, then HyperX has you covered with its Cloud Stinger Core that’s on sale for $68 right now. Down $12 from its normal $80 going rate, today’s deal comes in at the second-best price of the year and delivers a wireless headset compatible with both PC and PlayStation 4/5, making it quite versatile as well.

HyperX SoloCast USB Condenser Microphone features:

For video editors, streamers, and gamers looking for a USB microphone with great sound quality, the HyperX SoloCast is a must have. Get 24-bit, 96kHz recordings with the SoloCast’s high bit depth and sampling rate. It’s Plug N Play with a USB-C connection, making it simple to use, with some of our fan-favorite conveniences like the tap-to-mute sensor and LED mute indicator. The versatile microphone has a flexible, adjustable stand and is also compatible with most boom arms, so it can either sit on your desk or work mounted.

