Hyper’s water-resistant Stash & Go MacBook and accessory sleeve starts from $29 (35% off)

We are now tracking relatively rare deals on Hyper’s HyperShield Stash & Go MacBook Sleeves. You’ll find the 13- and 14-inch model at $29.24 as well the 15- and 16-inch variant at $32.49 with free shipping in orders over $40. Regularly $45 and $50 respectively, these are matching the lowest prices we have tracked in several months and the best we can find. Described as a “slim, protective laptop sleeve with an interior organization panel” to stash accessories, the usually premium-priced covers are now at some of the lowest totals we have seen. They feature an almost GRID-IT!-like series of elastic straps and bands for cables and the like within a padded MacBook compartment with a 1200D polyester exterior and “a water resistant coating to protect your tech from spills or the elements.” The lifetime warranty is a nice touch as well. Head below for more details.

But if just a simple basic sleeve will deliver the protection you need, the popular MOSISO model for MacBook is a more affordable option from around $14 Prime shipped. You’re not going to get all of the bells and whistles here, but there is an extra accessory pouch on the outside, sizes for all of Apple’s mobile notebook machines, and loads of color options.

Check out WaterField’s latest canvas/leather MacBook sleeves for Apple’s M2 Pro models and then dive into the new Harber London handmade European mélange MacBook covers. These zippered sleeves feature a premium build made of a combination of water-resistant fabric (created from recycled plastic bottles) and hits of full grain leather. All of the details on those are right here and be sure to dive into our hands-on review of the brand’s luxurious Office Backpack as well.

This deal on Satechi’s USB4 Pro Hub Max at $75 (save 25%) is definitely worth a look too.

HyperShield Stash & Go MacBook Sleeve features:

The interior organization panel allows you to stash and protect all your tech accessories like cables, chargers, mice, and connectivity solutions. The interior padded laptop compartment provides protection from bumps and scratches, keeping your tech safe and sound. The 1200D polyester exterior features a water resistant coating to protect your tech from spills or the elements. Designed for maximum portability, this protective sleeve is incredibly lightweight and easy to carry.

