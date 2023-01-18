WaterField intros new canvas/leather MacBook sleeves for Apple’s latest M2 Pro models

With the launch of Apple’s brand new laptops and with pre-order discounts already live, the folks at WaterField have now released their new magnetic MacBook Pro sleeves. Now available in sizing specifically for Apple’s latest M2 Pro and M2 Pro Max MacBook Pros, the brand’s usual waxed canvas approach has now been custom-fitted with magnetic closures ahead of shipping on the new machines. The new magnetic MacBook Pro sleeves from WaterField are now available for pre-order with delivery set for next month. Head below for a closer look.

New WaterField M2 magnetic MacBook Pro sleeves

We are no strangers to the Waterfield accessory lineup around here. Ranging from MacBook and iPhone gear to backpacks and even Nintendo Switch carriers, the brand’s San Francisco-based studio has been creating high-quality add-ons for many years now. Last we heard from the team it was issuing its new leather and canvas Musette bag for Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air just after the launch of its canvas and leather Mac Studio case for Apple’s M1 Ultra machine. Fast forward to today, and we are now seeing the first new launch of the year to protect the brand new MacBooks that were unveiled yesterday.

Anyone who checked out the 2022 model magnetic M2 MacBook Air sleeve will be familiar with the design here. All crafted locally in its workshop “by the most skilled sewing team in San Francisco,” it features a 15-ounce waxed canvas build with 4mm dense neoprene padding for protection alongside hits of ballistic nylon and that full-grain leather accent tab you see in the imagery.

Here’s more details from Waterfeld regarding the specifics on the canvas build:

We use heavy-duty 15-oz. waxed canvas. It has a naturally rugged, distressed look and can be re-waxed to freshen it up. The canvas comes from a reputable mill that has produced these waxed fabrics since 1930. It comes coated with a special original wax that won’t require much cleaning. Stains can be wiped off with a damp cloth.

An industry-grade rare earth magnetic closure is in place here as well to keep things secure alongside a handy rear accessory pocket that sits flush with the sleeve for documents and smaller add-on gear.

From there, you have your choice to add one of a few different shoulder strap options, including basic D-rings, the mini strap, or the premium variant for an additional $5 to $44 on top of the list price for the sleeve.

The new WaterField magnetic MacBook Pro sleeves are available now for Apple’s just-unveiled M2 Pro and M2 Pro Max MacBook Pros at $89.99 shipped in your choice of a vertical or horizontal orientation. It also comes in blue, black, green, or brown with the optional strap add-ons mentioned above and a February 10, 2023 delivery date.

