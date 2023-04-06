Save a solid $200 and let iRobot’s smart j6+ self-empty vac do the spring cleaning at $600

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the iRobot Roomba j6+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $599.99 shipped. Regularly $800, this is a deep 25% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also one of the first we have tracked on this model at Amazon with a solid $200 price drop. Featuring iRobot OS that’s designed to have the Roomba j6+ “clean the way you want it to,” It will continuously learn and adapt to your space with an automatic empty bin that stores up to 60 days worth of debris. It can avoid pet waste, cables, and other small and large objects so you won’t have to clean up before you schedule your bot to take care of the vacuuming for you. On that note, the Imprint Smart Mapping tech allows users to control and schedule “which rooms are cleaned and when, while storing multiple maps for easier cleaning on each level of your home.” Keep out zones, a 3-stage cleaning system, edge sweeping brush, Alexa compatibility, and more round out the feature list. Head below for more details.

After Amazon acquired the iRobot brand in summer 2022, we decided to roundup a series of other models for folks looking to scoop up a more affordable alternative. That feature is a great way to get a handle on what’s out there and the price options available across a number of other brands. From Anker’s eufy line to the Shark options and the Roborock variants, there are plenty of options you’ll want to take a look at starting at under $200 right here.

Beyond that and joining this deal on Shark’s AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum Cleaner, ECOVACS also just refreshed its lineup of robotic cleaners headlined by the new DEEBOT T10 OMNI. There are three new higher-end models to check out starting at $650 with notable enhancements in natural language processing tech, auto-empty stations, and more. Everything you need to know is waiting in our launch coverage.

iRobot Roomba j6+ Self-Emptying Robot Vac features:

iRobot OS powers your Roomba j6+ to clean the way you want it to. It avoids objects in its way, allows you to schedule multiple cleanings per day by continuously learning and adapting to your home; it also empties its bin so you don’t have to. Only iRobot brings you P.O.O.P. (Pet Owner Official Promise). You can rely on your Roomba j6+ to avoid pet waste, or we’ll replace it for free. Additional terms and conditions apply – see iRobot website for full details. The Roomba j6+ robot vacuum uses iRobot OS Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid cords and pet waste. Picking up before you clean is now a thing of the past.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!