TP-Link’s 4-pack of Alexa and Google Assistant smart plugs now down at $23 (25% off)

Amazon is now offering the 4-pack of TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plugs for $22.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $30, this is nearly 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find at under $6 per plug. Today’s deal also comes within $1 of the 2023 low and makes for a particularly affordable way to score a bunch of intelligent plugs for around your home. The no hub-required outlets deliver voice and smartphone control alongside scheduling to just about anything you have plugged into them (lamps, fans, humidifiers, holiday lighting, and more). They are also compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and don’t require much more than a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection to function. More details below.

If it’s just one plug you’re after, you can land a single Amazon certified refurbished model for $18 Prime shipped alongside its ongoing smart home gear sale right here. That’s clearly not as good a value as our featured offer above on a per plug basis, but it is less cash out of pocket right now.

Just be sure to swing by our smart home hub for more ways to upgrade your living space at a discount. Just this morning we saw Eve’s refreshed HomeKit Water Guard go on sale alongside the Lutron Aurora HomeKit Dimmer Switch. The latter of which is quite a rare deal (it’s a 2023 low) and a wonderful addition to homes leveraging HomeKit and the Philips Hue gear. Get a closer look at the details right here and then browse through the rest of the smart home gear on sale this week.

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plugs features:

Voice control: Kasa smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google Home Assistant. Enjoy the hands free convenience of controlling any home electronic appliances with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Compatible with Android 5.0 or higher and iOS 10.0 or higher

Smart Outlet Control from anywhere: Turn electronics on and off your smart home devices from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app, whether you are at home, in the office or on vacation

Scheduling: Use timer or countdown schedules to set your wifi smart plug to automatically turn on and off any home electronic appliances such as lamps, fan, humidifier, Christmas lights etc. The Kasa app is free and compatible with iOS 10.0 or later.

