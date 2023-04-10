Save 38% on CORSAIR’s KATAR Elite Wireless Gaming Mouse in return to all-time low of $50

Amazon is currently offering the CORSAIR KATAR Elite Wireless Gaming Mouse for $49.99 shipped. Normally going for $80, this 38% discount or $30 price drop marks a return to the all-time low we’ve only tracked once before today. This deal is also only the fifth overall for the KATAR Elite. CORSAIR’s SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS Technology is equipped here to achieve “sub-1ms wireless transmission speeds” alongside Bluetooth support for wider platform compatibility. Everything here is centered around the brand’s MARKSMAN 26,000 DPI optical sensor which can track up to 50G accelerations which is realistic considering the mouse only weighs 69 grams. Battery life can be as high as 110 hours on a single charge with the iCUE integration allowing you to monitor the percentage alongside having full control over mouse settings. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

If you’re looking for a more basic wireless gaming mouse, then you may be interested in the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED for $35. Here you’ll have up to 250 hours of battery life on a single AA battery so you won’t have to worry about constantly recharging with the mouse weighing only 99 grams. The G305 here comes equipped with Logitech’s Hero 12K optical sensor with 400 IPS precision. The USB receiver for the mouse can even be stored internally while traveling so as to not lose it. The G Hub software can customize the buttons to do various actions with the design of the mouse made for long-term comfort.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Want to upgrade your keyboard alongside the gaming mouse above? We’re currently tracking the 2023 edition SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard marked down to $140, the new all-time low. Coming equipped with the brand’s OmniPoint 2.0 adjustable switches, you will be able to configure the actuation distance between 0.2 and 3.8mm through SteelSeries’ desktop software. This will allow you to make WASD be more sensitive to keypresses than your other action keys so you won’t accidentally trigger them. The newer 2.0 switches support having dual actions on a single keypress too. As per usual with higher-end gaming keyboards, you’ll have per-key RGB backlighting and an included magnetic wrist rest.

CORSAIR KATAR Elite Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

Weighing in at just 69g, the CORSAIR KATAR ELITE WIRELESS gaming mouse packs amazingly agile performance in a compact design that’s ideal for claw and fingertip grips. A CORSAIR MARKSMAN 26,000 DPI optical sensor captures every mouse movement with extreme precision, enabling you to maneuver with ease. Connect via sub-1ms SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS for a hyper-fast, ultra-stable connection. CORSAIR QUICKSTRIKE buttons provide zero gap between the primary buttons and their OMRON switches, so all your actions, spells, and clicks are accurate and lightning-fast. Wield the KATAR ELITE WIRELESS as a top contender in lightweight design and heavyweight wireless performance.

