Lexar’s value-packed 2,000MB’s RGB metal solid-state game drive just hit the $55 low

Joining this morning’s low on the pro-grade SanDisk general-purpose model, Amazon is now offering its best price ever on the value-packed Lexar SL660 Blaze 512GB Solid-State Gaming Drive at $54.99 shipped. After launching in May of last year at $130 shipped, it has more recently been sitting in the $75 range. Today’s deal is $20 under our previous mention and the best we have ever tracked. Today’s offer is nearly $3 under our previous mention for a new Amazon all-time low as well. And just for comparison’s sake, this is well under the price of the $90 512GB WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive – an equally as modern and feature-rich solution with similar specs. While the lighting on the SL660 Blaze isn’t quite as customizable as WD’s is, it’s just as fast at 2,000MB/s, delivers a more unique form-factor, and features an “aluminum enclosure with a sandblasted finish for added protection, shock, and vibration resistance.” Head below for more details.

When it comes to gaming-specific SSDs, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better value than the Lexar above. But if you can make do with a more standard edition that doesn’t hit the kind of speeds you’ll find featured on the Lexar, the PNY Pro Elite V2 500GB comes in at a touch less, much the same as this half-TB HP model at $40 shipped.

As we mentioned above, Amazon is serving up a rare chance to score SanDisk’s PRO Extreme 4TB model at its best price ever. Thee regularly $400 or more high-capacity solution is now down at $290 shipped for today only. Get a closer look at that option along the now $70 500GB model in today’s deal coverage.

Lexar SL660 Blaze 512GB Gaming Portable SSD features:

Take your gaming experience to the next level with blazing-fast USB 3.2 Gen2x2 performance of up to 2000MB/s read and 1900MB/s write

Enhance your gameplay with vibrant colors of RGB LEDs

Features a premium aluminum enclosure with a sandblasted finish for added protection, shock and vibration resistant

Includes 256-bit AES encryption software solution to protect files securely

Includes a detachable stand for added style and a durable pouch for added convenience

Features a USB Type-C (USB-C) port that includes a USB Type-C to Type-C cable and a USB Type-C to standard USB Type-A cable

Five-year limited product support

