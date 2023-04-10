Huge deal hits SanDisk’s regularly $400+ 4TB Extreme PRO portable SSD at $290 shipped

Update: Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the Samsung T7 Shield 2TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon for the latest-model rubberized 2TB. Get a complete breakdown of the specs in our hands-on review.

As pricing on some of the best portable SSDs out there continues to come down, Amazon is now offering easily one of the lowest prices ever on the SanDisk 4TB Extreme PRO model at $289.99 shipped. This is a Lightning deal that will only last for today or until discounted stock sells out. Regularly $488 at Best Buy where it is on sale for $330, it typically sells in the $400 range at Amazon these days and is now at the lowest price we have tracked there. This is at least $110 off and only $10 above the price we tracked on the standard model last week that’s about half as fast. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, this is one of the best portable SSDs, runs at up to 2,000MB/s, supports USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 gear, features USB-C connectivity, and is built to last. Get a complete breakdown right here and head below for more details from $70.

If you, on the other hand, are just looking for a lighter-capacity variant that isn’t as pricey, Amazon is now offering a brilliant deal on the SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable SSD. This one has fetched between $80 and $110 at Amazon over the last few months and is now undercutting our previous $74 all-time low mention at $69.99 shipped. Clearly not as good a value as the model above on a TB by TB basis, but this is far less out of pocket to score a wonderful portable storage solution – this is the base model that runs at 1,050MB/s.

For something even less than that, dive into the ongoing Amazon all-time low on SanDisk’s 500GB G-DRIVE portable SSD while it’s down at $61. This is a personal favorite of mine as well – there has been one running on my desk for over a year without fail now and I certainly didn’t get a chance to score one for as low as today’s deal. Jump in for more details in our previous deal coverage.

SanDisk 4TB Extreme PRO portable SSD features:

Save time storing and transferring data with powerful NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 2000MB/s read/write speeds. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.

A forged aluminum chassis acts as a heatsink to deliver higher sustained speeds in a portable drive that’s tough enough to take on any adventure.

Travel worry-free with a 5-year limited manufacturer warranty(1) and a forged aluminum chassis-silicon shell combo that offers a premium feel and added protection.

Up to two-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance (3), and a handy carabineer loop for securing your drive all deliver extra peace of mind when you’re out in the world.

Help keep private content private with the included password protection featuring 256‐bit AES hardware encryption.(2)

