Skullcandy’s SLYR Pro Wired Gaming Headset features Tile tracking at new $80 low, more

Amazon is now offering the black colorway Skullcandy SLYR Pro Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headset for $79.71 shipped. Normally going for $100, this 20% discount marks the first price cut we’ve tracked for the black colorway while matching the all-time low we’ve seen for any model of SLYR Pro Wired. Compatible across multiple platforms including PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, the Skullcandy SLYR Pro headset features 50mm dynamic drivers that have been tuned to deliver “a super wide frequency range and rich, detailed sound.” The microphone built-in here uses AI to filter out background noise, even if you take off the boom microphone as there are some integrated into the headset itself. If you take your gear on the go often,m you’ll benefit from the integrated Tile tracking tech so you never leave the headset behind. Connectivity is handled over either a USB-C port or a 3.5mm audio jack with the Skullcandy software giving you ultimate control over the headset. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

If you want a wireless gaming experience for your PlayStation 5, you may be interested in this one-day deal on Turtle Beach’s Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX PS Wireless Multiplatform Gaming Headset. Marked down to $164.99, this 18% discount is currently the lowest price we can find for this headset model. The 50mm drivers are paired with a second-generation flip-to-mute microphone that is larger and has a higher sensitivity to improve chat clarity. The Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX headset is compatible with PlayStation, Switch, and PCs over a 2.4GHz connection alongside Bluetooth support for connecting to your phone. You’ll also have 40 hours or more of battery life on a single charge so you can blast through those long gaming sessions, plus a 15-minute quick-charge will give you an additional 8.5 hours of life. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking for a more general-use headset? We’re currently tracking the V-MODA Crossfade 2 Codex Edition Wireless Bluetooth Headphones marked down to $170, the new all-time low price. It’s hard to go wrong with the V-MODA Crossfade 2, especially the Codex edition. With CD-quality wireless audio playback as well as both AAC and SBC codecs, you’ll find that this set of headphones deliver a pretty solid experience all around. There’s over 14 hours of continuous music playback and 30 minutes of plugging in delivers another four hours of usage.

Skullcandy SLYR Pro Over-Ear Wired Gaming Headset features:

SLYR Pro takes your game to the next level with advanced features you just can’t get in other wireless headsets. Skullcandy Supreme Sound delivers full, rich audio and our advanced Clear Voice Smart Mic uses A.I. to isolate your voice for ultra-clear communication. Game/chat mix, custom EQs and sidetone can be accessed through the Skull-HQ App. The icing on the cake is our exclusive Enhanced Sound Perception feature, which utilizes a hearing test in the app to optimize the sound to your unique hearing.

