ASUS’ ROG Spatha X Wireless Gaming Mouse comes with a magnetic charging stand at $120

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ROG Spatha X Wireless Gaming Mouse for $119.99 shipped. Normally going for $150, this 20% discount or $30 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this model while also being the second substantial discount to date. For comparison, ASUS is currently matching this deal directly. Connecting to your desktop wirelessly with the included USB dongle or wired with the USB-C cable, the Spatha X packs in a “highly tuned” 19,000 DPI optical sensor capable of 400 IPS tracking. There are a total of 12 programmable buttons with a handful arranged on the side to resemble the ROG eye logo. You’ll also find Aura RGB lighting integrated within the mouse to add some accent colors. You’re looking at up to 67 hours of battery life with the RGB lighting disabled and a quick 15-minute recharge will net you 12 hours of gameplay. You’ll also receive a magnetic charging dock with this mouse. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a more basic wireless gaming mouse, then you may be interested in the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED for $35. Here you’ll have up to 250 hours of battery life on a single AA battery so you won’t have to worry about constantly recharging with the mouse weighing only 99 grams. The G305 here comes equipped with Logitech’s Hero 12K optical sensor with 400 IPS precision. The USB receiver for the mouse can even be stored internally while traveling so as to not lose it. The G Hub software can customize the buttons to do various actions with the design of the mouse made for long-term comfort.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to compare the mice above against another before committing to one? We’re currently tracking the CORSAIR KATAR Elite Wireless Gaming Mouse marked down to $50, the all-time low price. CORSAIR’s SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS Technology is equipped here to achieve “sub-1ms wireless transmission speeds” alongside Bluetooth support for wider platform compatibility. Everything here is centered around the brand’s MARKSMAN 26,000 DPI optical sensor which can track up to 50G accelerations which is realistic considering the mouse only weighs 69 grams. Battery life can be as high as 110 hours on a single charge with the iCUE integration allowing you to monitor the percentage alongside having full control over mouse settings.

ASUS ROG Spatha X Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

Get into the fight with ROG Spatha X. This wireless gaming mouse features dual-mode connectivity, allowing you to play wirelessly via RF 2.4 GHz or traditionally with a wired USB-C® connection. A specially tuned 19,000 dpi sensor lets you take down opponents swiftly with extreme accuracy, while 12 programmable buttons ensure all commands are at your fingertips. In addition, ROG Spatha X features exclusive push-fit switch sockets, ROG Micro Switch, Aura Sync RGBs, and a magnetic charging dock.

