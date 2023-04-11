Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Down in Bermuda, Arkfront, Scrivo Pro, and more

Down in Bermuda

Tuesday’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps have now been collected for your convenience down below the fold. There’s no need to ever pay full price for apps and the same goes for MacBooks, iPhones, AirPods and more with all of the best Apple hardware deals curated in our dedicated hub including this morning’s offer on Apple’s M1 MacBook Air at a new low. Highlight app deals are headlined by Down in Bermuda, My Tiny Room, Agent A, Hot Lap League, Arkfront, Scrivo Pro Writers, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: My Tiny Room: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Achi – Strategy game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sliding Puzzle – Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hex – AI Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Hot Lap League: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Arkfront: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Down in Bermuda: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Scrivo Pro Scrivener Writers: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: TextEdit+ Quick Text Editor: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Poison-202 Vintage Synthesizer: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Notepad – Text Editor: FREE (Reg. $2)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: File Explorer & Player [Pro]: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Leaf Identification: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Aerofly FS 2023: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Bento: The Do Less To-Do List: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: GoCoEdit – Code & Text Editor: $7 (Reg. $9)

Mac: My PaintBrush Pro: Draw & Edit: FREE (Reg. $6)

Mac: Notepad – Text Editor: FREE (Reg. $2)

More on Down in Bermuda:

An unnatural storm leaves an adventurous aviator stranded for decades within the infamous Bermuda. Overcome creatures of the deep and unravel the islands secrets in search for a way back home. Down in Bermuda is a quirky adventure filled with puzzles to solve and mysteries to uncover. Our adventurous aviator Milton finds himself trapped in a time bubble deep inside the Bermuda and needs your help to escape.

