Today’s best game deals: Sonic Mania $10, Kirby Star Allies $45, Super Bomberman $10, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. Nintendo is now offering Sonic Mania in digital form via the eShop at $9.99. Regularly $20, this is a solid 50% price drop and the lowest price we can find. It might not be the new Sonic Origins package (more details on that right here), but it is also a far more affordable way to score some classic Sonic action for your Switch including “an all-new 2D Sonic adventure running at a crisp 60FPS.” From there you’ll find multiple playable characters, the ability to “re-live the Sonic of the past with an exciting new twist on classic zones while fighting against new bosses and Dr. Eggman’s evil robot army” as well as competition and co-op modes. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals. 

