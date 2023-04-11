Save 50% on CORSAIR’s HS55 Stereo Gaming Headset with PS5 Tempest 3D audio at $30

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR HS55 Stereo Wired Gaming Headset for $29.99 shipped. Normally going for $60, this solid 50% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model, beating our previous low mention by an additional $10. Are you looking for a gaming headset to use with your PC and consoles? This CORSAIR model is worth a look as its custom-tuned 50mm drivers deliver “excellent sound with the range needed to hear everything on the battlefield.” You can even use this headset with your PlayStation 5 and have support for Tempest 3D audio for better situational awareness while gaming. Wide platform compatibility is achieved thanks to the 3.5mm audio connection with the boom microphone featuring a flip-to-mute design. It is also Discord certified so you can be confident in your teammates hearing you clearly. Head below for more.

When it comes to gaming headsets from reliable brands, the deal above is about as good as it gets in terms of pricing. Now if you wanted to grab a wireless option instead, you could go with Logitech’s G435 LIGHTSPEED and Bluetooth Gaming Headset for $30. Whether you’re gaming on your PC, Xbox, or PlayStation, you will have compatibility across many platforms with the 2.4GHz LIGHTSPEED USB receiver and Bluetooth connectivity options. There are integrated microphones here that use beamforming technology to pick you up clearly without needing a boom sticking in front of your head. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Want to check out another gaming headset before committing to one? We’re also tracking the Skullcandy SLYR Pro Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headset marked down to $80, the all-time low price for the black colorway. Compatible across multiple platforms including PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, the Skullcandy SLYR Pro headset features 50mm dynamic drivers that have been tuned to deliver “a super wide frequency range and rich, detailed sound.” The microphone built-in here uses AI to filter out background noise, even if you take off the boom microphone as there are some integrated into the headset itself. If you take your gear on the go often,m you’ll benefit from the integrated Tile tracking tech so you never leave the headset behind. Connectivity is handled over either a USB-C port or a 3.5mm audio jack with the Skullcandy software giving you ultimate control over the headset.

CORSAIR HS55 Stereo Wired Gaming Headset features:

All-Day Comfort: Adjustable leatherette memory foam ear cups, an adjustable headband, and lightweight construction weighing just over half a pound (273g) provide comfort through hours of gameplay.

Great Gaming Audio: High-quality, custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers deliver excellent sound with the range needed to hear everything on the battlefield, with support for Tempest 3D AudioTech on PS5.

Multi-Platform Compatibility: Play on PC, Mac, PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices via a 3.5mm connector, with an included Y-cable adapter for compatibility with nearly any PC.

