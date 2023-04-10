Save 30% on Arlo’s smart Essential Indoor Camera at $70 all-time low

Amazon offers the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera for $69.99 shipped. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at 30% in savings as well as a match of the all-time low. It’s the best price in months and one of the first times we’ve seen it land with this deep of a discount. Outfitting your Alexa or Google Assistant setup with a standalone smart home security camera, Arlo Essential pairs right to your home’s Wi-Fi with an indoor design. It sports a 1080p sensor and 130-degree field of view and even takes a more privacy-focused stance thanks to a built-in automated shield that covers the camera lens while you’re home for some extra peace of mind. Then other features like support for both Alexa and Google Assistant, night vision, motion alerts, and two-way talk round out the package. Our hands-on review takes a look at how the camera fairs in an Assistant ecosystem, and you can get more details down below.

If integration with Arlo’s smart home security stable isn’t that big of a draw, going with something like the more afforable Wyze Cam V3 is worth considering instead. This offering arrives with a similar indoor and standalone design, sporting much of the same 1080p recording and voice assistant features, too. It just so happens to have a lower $37 price tag.

You’ll find all of the week’s other best smart home discounts in our guide, with Monday delivering quite a few notable chances to save. Govee’s new Glide Y modular smart lights are a particular highlight, dropping lower than ever before thanks to one of the first discounts yet. These customizable smart lights now sell for $160, delivering $70 in savings attached to complement the ambient designs you’ll be able to put up on your wall.

Arlo Essential Indoor Camera features:

Protect your home while away without comprising your privacy when at home. Arlo Essential Indoor Camera is a 1080p monitor that captures video in HD and offers a way to reassure your privacy with an automated privacy shield, controllable through the Arlo App. Receive motion alerts directly to your phone and use 2-way audio to hear and speak to visitors to make an ideal baby camera monitor. See at night, with black and white night vision.

