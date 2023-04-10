Philips Hue Outdoor Motion Sensor with ambient light sensor works with HomeKit at $43

Amazon is now offering the Philips Hue Outdoor Motion Sensor for $42.75 shipped. As the first markdown of 2023, you’re now looking at a $7 discount from the usual $50 going rate. We last saw it go on sale back in September where it did hit $35, but this is the first chance to save in several months. If you’ve already been bringing the smart home technology to your patio for adding a bit more flare to outdoor spaces for spring hangouts, this Philips Hue motion sensor is a great solution for tying everything together. On top of being able to just automate lights and scenes based on when motion is detected, the waterproof design also packs an ambient light sensor that can be used to automatically turn on outdoor string lights, porch lamps, and more as the sun sets. Pairing with the rest of your setup over Zigbee and the required Hue bridge, it is a great option for ditching imprecision geofencing in favor of hyper-local tracking. You can get all of the details on why we called it “an ideal smart home companion” in our hands-on review.

Considering that the indoor motion sensor from Philips Hue sells for $40 right now too, the lead deal is the best value for bringing any form of motion alerts to your space at only $2 more. At least when it comes to directly integrating with the Hue ecosystem, that is. If you just want to expose some motion detection and the like to the rest of your HomeKit setup, this ONVIS sensor will set you back $24 at Amazon right now while delivering temperature, humidity, and hygrometer readings over Bluetooth.

This morning also saw another notable discount to upgrade your smart home this spring. Joining everything else in our smart home guide right now, Eve’s latest Aqua HomeKit faucet is now landing at the best price of the year following a discount to $120. With Thread and Bluetooth in tow, you’re looking at $30 in savings and a notable upgrade to your Siri setup for helping automate the sprinkler this spring and summer.

Philips Hue Outdoor Motion Sensor features:

The Philips Hue Outdoor Motion Sensor automatically turns on the Philips Hue Smart Lights you want, both outdoor and indoor. The sensor detects variations in infrared radiation in its environment, allowing it to detect human movement and automatically turn on the lights. By connecting the motion sensor to your Hue hub via the Philips Hue app, you can choose which of your Philips Hue lights go on, both inside and outside your house. Also choose the scene or light setting that should be triggered.

