Take $400 off Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable at 2023 low of $1,400

After seeing Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 go up for sale at the best price of the year, the savings are now carrying over to an even more capable foldable. Amazon today offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G at $1,399.99 shipped for the 256GB capacity in one of four colors. This is down from the usual $1,800 going rate in order to match the best price of the year for only the second time. It lands at the best we’ve seen since back in January at $400 off, while beating our previous end of winter sale from the beginning of March. You can also lock-in much of the same savings on the elevated 512GB capacity, which now lands at $1,519.99 from its usual $1,920 going rate.

Samsung’s latest-generation flagship foldable arrives as the latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 that just hit the scene last fall. Packed into a familiar form-factor as last year’s model, the new iteration packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 into the 7.6-inch display. There’s still a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside, both of which have a taller aspect ratio this time around. And speaking of! There’s a new under-display selfie camera that you can learn all about in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Alongside just talking about the handset, one of our main takeaways from the new folding smartphone review was just how notable the Standing Cover was for improving the experience. Bundling in one of Samsung’s S Pen, this official case not only provides some extra protection to your foldable, but also has an integrated slot to stow the stylus away while not in use. There’s also an integrated kickstand to round out the package that you can read a bit more about right here. Best of all, it’s also on sale for $49 at Amazon, marking one of the most notable chances to save from the usual $90 going rate.

Don’t forget to go check out the sale we’re still tracking on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 instead for something a bit more pocket-friendly in the foldable department. But if you’re in the market for something that’s a little more recent, we’re also tracking a sale across the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

These smartphones just hit the scene earlier in the year and are now down to the best prices yet from $700. Delivering at least $100 in savings across three different models, these are new all-time lows on some of the most compelling Android experiences out there. They aren’t going to fold or flip like the discount that’s going live today, but offer a bit more in the flagship spec department to make up for the lack in futuristic functionality.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features:

The Galaxy Z Fold4 unfolds your world with next level productivity. Free up your hands with Flex Mode and get more done. With multiple windows, doing different tasks is easy. See your apps the way you want. Drag and drop content from one window to the other. See content in full detail and maximize your viewing experience on an immersive display. The Galaxy Z Fold4 is as sturdy as it is stylish and is water and scratch-resistant and ready to take on the day.

