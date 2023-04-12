Looking for a new set of affordable workout buds? Anker’s 35-hr. A1 now $35 (Reg. $50)

Looking for a quick and easy set of new earbuds without breaking the bank? Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Soundcore Life A1 True Wireless Earbuds for $34.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. There have been a few rare instances where this model has dropped below $35 by a few bucks, including a $30 offer over the holidays, but this is otherwise matching our previous mention and solid chance to land a $50 pair of buds for much less. While they might not be the new Space A40 model that are now on sale for $80, they make for a great casual set of workout buds that deliver up to 35 hours of wireless playback with a 10-minute quick charge bringing an additional 1.5 hours of listening time. From there, you’ll find an IPX7 waterproof design to safeguard against the elements and sweat during runs and the like as well as three sound modes (bass boost, podcast, and an all-around signature option). More details below.

For something even more affordable, take a look at the Anker Life P2i True Wireless Earbuds. While they aren’t quite as robust and drop the battery life down to 28 hours, they are still a solid bang for your buck option that will easily come along on workouts for under $30 shipped on Amazon.

As we mentioned above, some of the brand’s latest models are also seeing solid price drops right now including both wireless earbuds and over-ear options. Details on those deals are waiting right here and you can get a complete breakdown of the user experience of both models in our hands-on review feature. Be sure to swing by our headphones hub for even more deals on portable audio solutions as we head into summer 2023.

Anker Soundcore Life A1 True Wireless Earbuds features:

Expertly-Tuned Sound: Life A1 true wireless earbuds have oversized 8mm drivers with triple-layer composite diaphragms to produce powerful sound with 40% more bass, 100% more treble, and clear mids.

3 Custom Sound Modes: Signature mode produces balanced sound that’s perfect for all music genres. Switch to Bass Booster to intensify bass-heavy songs for workouts or choose Podcast to enhance mids for podcasts and audiobooks.

35-Hour Playtime: Life A1 true wireless earbuds have 9 hours of playtime from a single charge and an extra 3 charges from the compact charging case. A quick 10-minute charge gives you 1.5 hours of listening when you’re in a rush.

