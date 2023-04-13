Today’s Android game and app deals: Battle Chasers, Dungeon of the Endless, and more

Today’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now waiting for you down below courtesy of Google Play. Joining the rest of today’s Samsung deals, Woot is clearing out Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones from $600 with up to $400 in savings and you can get all of the details on those offers right here. But for now, let’s take a look at the apps highlighted by tiles like Battle Chasers: Nightwar, Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee, Quadropoly Pro, Auto TTS, YoWindow Weather, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android app deals
- Bulbs – A game of lights FREE (Reg. $1)
- Rigoletto – Squircle Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Articles Grammar Test PRO FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Gravity Force FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Kids to Grandmasters Chess FREE (Reg. $4.50)
- Bagatur Chess Engine FREE (Reg. $3.50)
- Equalizer FX Pro FREE (Reg. $2)
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar $1 (Reg. $10)
- Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee $2 (Reg. $8)
- Quadropoly Pro $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- Little Berry Forest 1 $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Little Berry Forest 2 : Stars $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- AWAKENING HORROR 1-5 $0.50 (Reg. $4)
- Auto TTS $3.50 (Reg. $10)
- Planimeter – GPS area measure $2 (Reg. $3)
- YoWindow Weather – Unlimited $6 (Reg. $10)
More Android app deals still live:
- SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game FREE (Reg. $1)
- AceSpeeder3 FREE (Reg. $1)
- Hidden Word Brain Exercise PRO FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Final Castle Defence:Idle RPG FREE (Reg. $1)
- Dungeon Warfare $1 (Reg. $3)
- Dungeon Warfare 2 $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- Doom & Destiny Worlds $3 (Reg. $5)
- Ground Effect $1 (Reg. $6)
- RPG Knight Bewitched $1 (Reg. $2)
- Heal: Pocket Edition $1 (Reg. $5.50)
- Luci – Hack your dreams $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Neutron Music Player $5 (Reg. $8)
- Travel Tracker Pro – GPS $2.50 (Reg. $5.50)
- Super Shortcuts; Multitasker $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Cartogram – Live Map Wallpaper $1 (Reg. $3)
More on Battle Chasers Nightwar:
Inspired by the classic console greats, Battle Chasers: Nightwar is a wild adventure featuring deep dungeon diving, turn-based combat presented in a classic JRPG format, and a rich story driven by the exploration of the world. Help young Gully on her quest to find her lost father Aramus – a famous hero, who ventured into the dangerous grounds and mysteriously disappeared. Gully receives help from 5 unlikely heroes, each with their own unique abilities, perks, items and dungeon skills. Together the party will help Gully with her search and discover what dangers lurk in the wilds.
