Woot today is launching a Samsung blowout event that’s discounting several of its more recent previous-generation smartphones alongside tons of official cases and accessories. As per usual with the retailer, shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. One of the more notable discounts from the sale has the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra marked down from $747.99 for an unlocked 128GB model. That’s down from its usual $1,200 going rate and beating our previous mention by $85. Today’s offer is also a new 2023 low, too.

While this isn’t the latest flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra still arrives with much of that refreshed, yet similarly-squared off design as the previous model. Making a notable appearance this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect. Head below for more.

Those same clearance savings above carry over to the Samsung Galaxy S22+, which drops to $599.99 at Woot for the 128GB model. Down from $1,000, you’re looking at $400 in savings and a new low. This model steps down to a 6.7-inch display, though still comes powered by that new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. You’re also looking at a 4,500mAh battery with 256GB of storage on board. So if you don’t need the improved S Pen support for the higher-end camera on the flagsip S22 Ultra, this mid-tier offering is worth a look. Learn more in our review.

Of course, you can also save on the previous-generation entry-level handset from Samsung as the Galaxy S22 256GB is down to $599.99 at Woot, too. Now available with the clearance savings attached, this one is $250 off the usual $850 price tag and marking the best discount we’ve seen yet. Its entry-level status means you’ll be getting a smaller 6.1-inch display, with a less capable 3,700mAh battery to boot. You’re also ditching the ultra wide band radio support found on the larger two handsets. Our review has all of the other details you’ll need.

Alongside the collection of first-party cases available for all three of the Galaxy S22 series smartphones included in the sale, you’ll want to head over to our Android guide for all of the week’s other best discounts.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features:

For Gen Z, video isn’t just video. They think of it as a lifestyle – a universal language for how they learn, grow, express, talk, shop, connect, create, and fight boredom with their friends in real time. That’s why they’re demanding a mobile device that finally breaks all the rules of video and makes their everyday more epic than ever. Introducing Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the brilliant new smartphones designed specifically to break the rules of video to meet the needs of Gen Z’s native language.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!