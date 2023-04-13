Seagate’s metal RGB 500GB Portable Gaming SSD delivers 2,000MB/s speeds at $84.50

Amazon is now offering the Seagate 500GB FireCuda Gaming External Solid-State Drive for $84.46 shipped. Originally $190, it more typically carries a $130 regular price and is now at the best we can find. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low at $15 below our previous mention from back in February. There are certainly more affordable 500GB portable SSDs out there, like the popular SanDisk Extreme model or the Samsung T7 we featured this morning from $76, but the gaming-focused Seagate FireCuda line clocks in at a much faster 2,000MB/s to provide “high-speed, no-lag PC gaming…harnessing fierce NVMe SSD performance.” You’ll find support for USB 3.2 gen 2×2 gear, and aluminum enclosure, and customizable RGB LED lights that syncs with the Seagate FireCuda Gaming Dock. Head below for additional details.

As we mentioned above, you’re paying a slight premium on the FireCuda model above due to its built-in LED lighting, 2,000MB/s speeds, and focus on gaming rigs. But there are much more affordable options out there that come in nearly as fast, including the deals we are still tracking on the EliteX-PRO Portable SSDs. Deals currently start at $53 shipped here and deliver new Amazon all-time lows in the process.

Dive into our PC gaming deal hub for more but if you’re looking for a PlayStation 5 upgrade, this morning’s price drop on WD_BLACK’s officially-licensed 1TB SN850 SSD is where you need to be. Now sitting at the best price we have tracked on Amazon, all of the details on the $115 internal are waiting right here.

Seagate 500GB Firecuda Gaming SSD features:

Experience high-speed, no-lag PC gaming with an external portable USB-C drive harnessing fierce FireCuda NVMe SSD performance and cutting-edge USB 3.2 gen 2×2 technology for speeds of up to 2000MB/s

Store a massive library of games and content with up to 500GB of capacity

The ideal solution for a PC or laptop SSD, FireCuda Gaming SSD includes customizable RGB LED lights that sync with the Seagate FireCuda Gaming Dock for an enhanced, fully-personalized desktop gaming setup

FireCuda Gaming SSD’s compact, lightweight, industrial design complements premium gaming rigs while its sturdy aluminum enclosure offers cooling and heat dissipation for extended reliability—plus, it’s USB-powered, so external no power supply needed

