Shark AI robot vac/mop with 60-day self-empty base cleans the house at $400 (Reg. $700)

Today only, as part if its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering the Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop with Self Empty Base for $399.99 shipped. Regularly $700, this is $300 off the going rate and the best price we can find for any colorway. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low for the model with golden accents (the black variant has dropped this low once before on Amazon) and comes in at $50 below our mention from January. For further comparison, it is on sale for $500 directly from Shark right now. Auto-charging self-empty base included, it will handle 60 days of vacuuming and the debris it collects before you’ll need to do much of anything. The built-in HEPA filtration is a nice touch there, but you’ll also find built-in mopping action to leave the floors sparkling clean this spring and summer alongside 360-degree LiDAR home mapping to “methodically clean while detecting and avoiding objects in its path, day or night.” You’ll also find all of the usual scheduling options, smartphone control, and voice command action here as well. Head below for more details.

While it can’t mop, is not quite as intelligent, and the included self-empty base can only hold half the debris today’s lead deal can, the Shark RV912S EZ Robot Vacuum is worth a look at $100 less. This one is a perfectly capable system that delivers on the autonomous cleaning experience nearly as well and makes for a notable, more affordable option for folks not looking for the built-in mopping action.

While we are talking about keeping the house clean and refreshed for the upcoming warmer months and beyond, be sure to check out the latest latest cleaning bots from ECOVACS with updates and enhancements across the board. We also previously detailed BISSELL’s new 3-in-1 CrossWave HydroSteam system as well as its brand new Revolution HydroSteam Pet Carpet Cleaner that can pretreat to fight stains and more. The latter of which debuted just yesterday and you can take a deep dive into what it has to offer as part of our launch coverage.

Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop features:

First, it’s an ultra-powerful whole home vacuum on carpets and floors that empties its own dustbin. Second, it’s an ultra-powerful vacuum that sonic mops hard floors at the same time. With Matrix Clean Navigation, the vacuum cleans in a precise matrix grid taking multiple passes over dirt and debris for whole home, deep cleaning coverage. Sonic Mopping scrubs hard floors 100x per minute and for extra deep cleaning initiate Ultra Mop in the app to get 50% better stain cleaning in targeted zones (vs. RV2001WD, modified IEC 62885-6). 360° LiDAR vision quickly and accurately maps your home so your robot can methodically clean detecting and avoiding objects in its path, day or night, adapting to everyday changes in the home.

