BISSELL’s new Revolution HydroSteam Pet Carpet Cleaner can pretreat to fight stains

Have you found yourself struggling to deal with the stains that your pets make on your carpets and rugs? Well, now BISSELL is introducing its latest home care solution, the Revolution HydroSteam Pet Carpet Cleaner. Standing out among the competition, this new carpet cleaner uses the brand’s HydroSteam technology to reach deep and lift out those tough stains. You’ll be able to choose between three cleaning modes with the Revolution HydroSteam Pet to wash your carpets and rugs. It is available for purchase today, so if you’re interested in learning more, keep reading below the fold.

HydroSteam combines heat and fluid for a deep clean

The all-new BISSELL Revolution HydroSteam Pet Carpet Cleaner implements the brand’s proprietary HydroSteam technology, which uses a “unique heater and fluid delivery system for better removal of tough stuck-on messes and sticky stains.” This is only the second cleaner from BISSELL to include its new HydroSteam technology.

Using this new carpet cleaner, you’ll have access to three cleaning modes, the first being the Steam Pretreat mode. This mode will steam your carpet before cleaning to help loosen even the toughest stains. The second is called SteamWash Max Clean, said to clean 2X better than the Tineco Carpet One Pro when using the BISSELL PET PRO OXY Urine Eliminator formula (a sample of which will be included with your purchase).

Looking to just clean up a small mess and don’t want to deal with wet floors for hours? Instead, you can use the Quick Dry mode, which will still clean up stains but only leave your carpets wet for about half an hour.

Outside the new HydroSteam technology, you will be able to easily service the dual DirtLifter PowerBrushes thanks to the single-piece removable cover. Turning the cleaner on and switching modes is all done on the handle, putting the controls near your fingertips. Other than the cleaner itself, you will receive two sample bottles of BISSELL formulas, including the PET PRO OXY Urine Eliminator and the Simply Carpet Deep Clean. The Pet Hair Upholstery Tool is also included here, featuring a 2-in-1 design to clean up wet and dry messes, with the 6-inch Tough Stain Tool helping you to scrub away those deeper stains on your carpet and furniture. You’ll also receive an 8-foot hose to help clean those hard-to-reach areas around the house.

Availability

The all-new BISSELL Revolution HydroSteam Pet Carpet Cleaner is available for purchase now from BISSELL directly and Amazon for the MSRP of $399.99. However, you get some extra accessories should you order direct from BISSELL, including the 3-in-1 Stair Tool and the Rinse and Storage Tray, an $85 value. Should you order from Amazon, you will have everything discussed above, just not those two additional accessories. Head below for links to where you can order this cleaner today.

BISSELL Revolution HydroSteam Pet Carpet Cleaner – $399.99 shipped

Amazon Revolution HydroSteam Pet Carpet Cleaner – $399.99 shipped



9to5Toys’ Take

If you have multiple pets, a carpet cleaner is almost a required piece of home care equipment. This new HydroSteam technology looks like it packs quite the punch for those hard-to-remove stains as well.

