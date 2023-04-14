This desk-mounted headphone hanger with tool-free installation is now just $8.50 (50% off)

The official 6amLifestyle Amazon storefront (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) is now offering its Headphone Headset Hanger for just $8.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon and apply the code you see on the listing page at checkout. Regularly $17, this is a solid 50% off the going rate and the best we can find. It is also the lowest we have tracked on Amazon all year long and affordable way to organize your headset/headphones. 6amLifestyle might not be a brand many folks are familiar with, but I did give their under-desk headphone hanger a run for its money a couple years ago, found it delivered notable bang for your buck, and still use it to this day without fail. This metal model hangs of the side of your desk or table top to support up to 11-pounds worth of headsets – the adjustable knob attachment means you can install it without any tools or drilling holes into your desk too. I also like the branding-free design here as the logo is hidden underneath of your tabletop once installed. More details below.

As of right now, this is as about as affordable as we can find for a comparable product from a brand we have experienced or trust. This under-desk option is relatively popular on Amazon and comes in at just under $8 Prime shipped, but again, we can’t specifically vouch for and personally speak to its effectiveness.

If you’re looking for a new gaming headset to drop on this hanger, our PC accessory hub is the best place on the internet to ensure you don’t spend full price on a brand name model. But if it’s the wireless earbuds you’re after, check out the deals we spotted this morning on the Beats Studio Buds that are now marked down in all six colorways to upgrade your on-the-go audio this spring and summer.

6amLifestyle Headphone Hanger:

The headphone hanger with 2.95 inch long arm fits most headphones. Allow you to store your headphone with wide headband or even 2 headsets. The raised part is designed for holding your precious headphone well. No worry about sliding off or falling off…Made from high quality metal which makes this headset stand holder support a varied weight of headphones. It can support up to 11lb without bending or breaking. Not only hang your headphone, but also other heavy gadgets…Not only for clamping flat surface with thickness between 2mm to 38mm, but also a pole. Anti-slip rubber pad is attached on the clip’s end, clamping the surface well. Also suitable for cabinets, shelves, even glass flat surfaces

