Jackery’s Explorer 2000 PRO power station hits $1,784 (Reg. $2,099), plus $900 off solar panel kit

Amazon is now offering the Jackery Explorer 2000 PRO Power Station for $1,784 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $2,099, today’s offer is landing at the second-best price to date at $315 off. It’s $15 under our previous mention from back in January and comes within $85 of the all-time low from the Black Friday holiday shopping season last fall. Jackery’s Explorer 2000 Pro arrives as one of the brand’s most capable portable power stations yet with a 2160Wh output. Its three AC outlets come backed by dual USB-A as well as a pair of 100W USB-C ports for topping off smartphones, MacBooks, and other gadgets. So whether you’re looking for a tailgate companion through the end of the year to power heaters and the like, or just want some extra power on-hand in case of emergencies, this power station has you covered.

If you’re in need of some completely off-grid power, there’s also a bundle on sale today that takes even more cash off the MSRP. The Solar Generator 2000 PRO from Jackery comes centered around the same power station as above, but also is outfitted with a pair of 200W SolarSaga panels. Normally fetching $3,599, you’re now looking at a discounted price of $2,699. This is matching the second-best discount to date at $900 off while marking the lowest we’ve seen this year.

Jackery did however just release its latest flagship offering yet. The new Explorer 3000 Pro makes a debut as the brand’s most capable portable power station yet, and right now you can lock-in $400 in savings when you pre-order the behemoth. It doesn’t matter if you’re an avid camper or need some power at a tailgate, this portable battery can handle it all. Not to mention, just lending a helping hand during power outages thanks to the 3,024Wh capacity.

Jackery Explorer 2000 PRO features:

At 2,160 Wh capacity, 2,200W AC power and 4,400W peak power, the Solar Generator 2000 Pro delivers the fastest solar recharging yet for Jackery. Powering all your imaginable appliances for outdoor and home emergency use, including pellet smokers, mini coolers, ebikes, refrigerators, air conditioners and more. The power station can be fully charged with 2 SolarSaga 200W solar panels in only 7.5 hours, and just 2 hours via AC wall outlet, and charged via car port.

