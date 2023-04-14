MEATER’s smart thermometer with wood case keeps an eye on the grill in style at $55 (Reg. $70)

Today only, Woot is offering the MEATER Smart Meat Thermometer for $54.99 with free shipping for Prime members with a $6 delivery otherwise. Regularly $70 like it currently fetches on Amazon, this is a solid price drop and the best we can find. It is also the best price we can find on any of the popular MEATER models right now. Delivering a more high-end experience (without getting overly crazy on the price) and design than your basic plastic variant, MEATER makes thermometers you actually want to use and look at it in your cooking arsenal. Ready to enhance your cooking skills this summer and beyond, it is a completely wireless design with a nice wooden storage case included in the package. Connecting to your smartphone over Bluetooth, its leave-in, dishwasher-safe steel probe features a pair of sensors to deliver real-time updates on your meal so you never overcook the steaks and burgers (or whatever else you have on the grill or in the oven). More details below.

While certainly not as elegant or nearly as intelligent, the popular ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometers are a notable option if you’re just looking for something basic to keep another eye on your grill. There’s no leave-in action either, so you’ll need to manually check temperatures, but at just $10 Prime shipped it will get the job done for much less.

Be sure to swing by our home goods guide for the rest of this week’s best cooking, grilling, and kitchen deals. From the Vitamix spring sale, delivering pro-grade blenders at up to $100 off, to outdoor pizza ovens and everything in between, the deals are ready and waiting for your money-saving pleasure right here. Be sure to check out this deal on Masterbuilt’s Gravity 560 digital charcoal grill/smoker while you’re at it.

MEATER Smart Meat Thermometer features:

100% Wire-Free: No wires. No fuss. The first truly wireless smart meat thermometer. Monitor your cook using the FREE app available for iOS (12.2.0 and later) / Android (8.0 and later) smart phones and tablets.

2 Sensors, 1 Probe: Dual temperature sensors can monitor internal meat temperature up to 212°F and ambient / external temperature up to 527°F simultaneously. Dishwasher safe.

Guided Cook System: Walks you through every step of the cooking process to guarantee perfect and consistent results. You can also set up custom alerts / notifications based on temperature and/or time.

