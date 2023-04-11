Land a 65-Inch 120Hz VIZIO OLED 4K TV with AirPlay 2 down at $998 shipped ($500+ off)

Justin Kahn -
$998

Walmart is now offering the VIZIO 65-Inch OLED Premium 4K UHD HDR Smart TV at $998 shipped. Originally $2,500 and regularly fetching $1,500 at Walmart, this is the lowest price we can find at over $500 off the going rate. For further comparison, you’ll have a hard time finding any OLED 65-incher from a known brand at a price this low and today’s deal is also well below the $1,398 Amazon third-party listings. You’re looking at an OLED panel with “over 8 million self-illuminating pixels” that delivers a 120Hz refresh rate, Apple AirPlay 2, and four HDMI 2.1 inputs at under $1,000. From there, you’ll also find gaming-ready specs including AMD FreeSync Premium and variable refresh rate tech alongside Bluetooth connectivity, HDR10/+, and HLG formats. More details below. 

If the OLED display isn’t a deal breaker for you, there are certainly ways to save a whole lot more without one. The much newer Amazon 65-inch Omni 4K Smart Fire TV, for example, is going for $600 shipped right now, or $200 under the regular $800 price tag. And for folks just looking for a smaller bedroom, guest house, or office display, Walmart’s 50-inch UHD 4K Smart TV is still down at $198

Be sure to dive into our coverage of Sony’s Google TV-powered 2023 BRAVIA XR TV lineup and Amazon’s new 2-series models from $200, then head over to our home theater hub for additional upgrades at a discount. Sound bars, projectors, and more are all on tap there including Klipsch’s Energy 5.1-Channel Classic surround sound speaker system at $190, or 37% off the going rate. Get a closer look and more details right here

VIZIO 65-Inch OLED Premium 4K UHD HDR Smart TV features:

  • A masterpiece, engineered to the finest detail: Behold the power of the new 2021 VIZIO OLED TV, with pixel-perfect black for infinite contrast, ultimate picture performance and breathtaking beauty from every angle.
  • Infinite Contrast Over 8 million self-illuminating pixels achieve perfect black levels and limitless contrast for unprecedented detail and dimension.
  • Ultra Color Spectrum Bring your favorite entertainment to life with over a billion intense colors for exceptional image accuracy.
  • Dolby Vision HDR A superior HDR standard for 4K video, capable of displaying a wider spectrum of colors, brightness and detail. This TV includes HDR10 and HLG content support as well.

