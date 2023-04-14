Razer takes on Elgato with Stream Controller X, a 15 button digital macro pad for your setup

Last year, Razer launched the Stream Controller, which is a premium macro keypad with knobs, buttons, and more. But, this week, the company is now launching the Stream Controller X – a slimmed-down version of the Stream Controller that’s taking aim at Elgato’s popular Stream Deck. Featuring 15 programmable buttons that each have their own display, the Razer Stream Controller X will take your PC setup to the next level for sure. Want to learn more? Keep reading to find out everything we know so far.

Razer Stream Controller X looks like a more polished Stream Deck

For the Stream Controller, and now the Stream Controller X, Razer has partnered with Loupedeck on the software side of things. If you’re not sure who Loupedeck is, well, they’ve been doing customizable macro keypads like this for longer than basically anyone else.

The Stream Controller X features a slimmed-down profile compared to the more expensive Stream Controller. There are still 15 switchable buttons here that allow you to fully program whatever you need. Each button has a built-in display that can help you to know exactly what each button does.

Typically with macro keypads, it’s hard to remember what function each button performs. That’s why the displays here are so crucial. Not only can they help you to know what the buttons do, but they also can automatically update, depending on what the system is doing, and provides live tiles.

You can program multifunction actions as well. So, a single button press through the Razer software can perform multiple actions, like launching programs, turning lights on, and starting a stream. On top of that, the functions can change depending on what software you’re in. Need editing help in Premiere Pro or Photoshop? The Razer Stream Controller X automatically switches to those as the program is launched. What about stream controls in OBS? It’s all automatic, making it a super simple option for your PC-based setup.

The software is also rapidly growing. There’s already a library of ready-made profiles for a wide range of apps as well as growing plugin support. With lots of icon packs, stream overlays, emotes, and even sounds to choose from, you’ll find that the Razer Stream Controller X will become a crucial part of your gaming setup for sure.

Coming in at $149.99, Razer is hitting Elgato at the same price as the Stream Deck MK.2, making the Stream Controller X a compelling option for those who aren’t already in the Elgato/CORSAIR ecosystem.

9to5Toys’ Take

If you’re looking for something that will help you with video or audio editing as well as streaming, then the Stream Controller X is a solid choice from Razer. It has a nice mount that holds the Stream Controller X at a 50° angle which helps you easily access the buttons on your desk. Plus, the stand is magnetic, so you can easily detach or reattach it without having to try to line anything up as well.

All-in-all, the Razer Stream Controller X is basically a direct competitor to the Elgato Stream Deck. Honestly, you really can’t go wrong with either choice – just pick which one you buy based on what ecosystem you’re already in or the one that you plan to buy into.

