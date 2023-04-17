Crucial’s X8 USB-C Gen2 1TB Portable SSD just hit its best Amazon price yet at $72 shipped

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the Crucial X8 1TB Portable Solid-State Drive at $71.99 shipped. Regularly $90 these days directly from Crucial, this model started life closer to $165 and has most recently been going for $80 at Amazon. Today’s deal delivers a new all-time low there and a solid price for a 1TB portable model with these specs. For comparison’s sake, the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD that runs at the same 1,050MB/s as the X8 is selling for $90 at Amazon. Crucial’s X8 delivers a stealthy black design as well as USB-C 3.1 Gen2 support and USB-C and USB-A connectivity. From there, its anodized aluminum unibody core is joined by drop protection at up to 7.5-feet with safeguards against extreme temperature, shock, and vibration alongside compatibility with “Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One.” More details below.

While they are a touch faster, today’s deal also undercuts the Amazon lows we are tracking on the 1TB PNY EliteX-PRO Portable SSD, but if you can make do with a 500GB model there’s savings to be had. As of right now, the up to 1,600MB/s EliteX-PRO is selling for $53 shipped at Amazon, which is the lowest we have tracked there and a solid price for a model that delivers this sort of bang for your buck. Get a closer look right here.

If you’re looking for something ever faster than that in the portable SSD gaming category, the ongoing offers on Lexar’s value-packed 2,000MB’s RGB metal models are worth a look. Now starting from $55 shipped at Amazon, they deliver a unique form-factor with a sandblasted finish for added protection alongside built-in RGB lighting. All of the details you need on this offer are waiting right here.

Crucial X8 2TB Portable Solid-State Drive features:

Incredible performance with read speeds up to 1050 MB/s

Works with Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One with USB-C 3.1 Gen2 and USB-A connectors

Durable design featuring an anodized aluminum core, drop proof up to 7.5 feet, extreme-temperature, shock and vibration proof

Backed by Micron, one of the largest manufacturers of flash storage in the world

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!