Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Almost Gone, Legend of the Moon 2, and more

We are kicking off another work week with all of this morning’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Monday’s software offers are also joined by price drops on Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini and the latest Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include Legend of the Moon 2, Evolution Planet – 14 Billion, gTasks Pro for Google Tasks, The Almost Gone, Galaxy Genome, and more. Head below for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Legend of the Moon 2: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Evolution Planet – 14 Billion: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Handstract: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: gTasks Pro for Google Tasks: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Mobile Mouse & Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Almost Gone: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Galaxy Genome: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Arcane Vale: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: 3D Rubik’s Cube Solver: $3 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Speedio: Internet Speed Test: FREE (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Octopath Traveler II $45 low, Buy 1 Get 1 FREE Switch games, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Dreamfora: Daily Goal Setting: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Madness/Endless: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate RPG Premium: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Farming Simulator 20: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Demon’s Rise 2: Lords of Chaos: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Sheet Music Scanner: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: SimpleMind − Mind Mapping: FREE (Reg. $25)

More on The Almost Gone:

Experience the intricate dioramas and connections of your life, and the ripples we all make, in this award-winning narrative puzzle game. Poised between life and death, isolated and alone, you must unravel the poignant truths that led to your fate. Dig beneath the beautifully rendered façades and interiors of an ordinary suburban lifestyle to discover a contemporary tale crafted by an award-winning author. Piece together this compelling story by revealing objects and memories, and decipher these clues to reveal more of the story and its secrets.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!