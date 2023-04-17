Today’s best game deals: Octopath Traveler II $45 low, Buy 1 Get 1 FREE Switch games, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesGameStop
New low $45
Octopath Traveler II

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. Amazon is now offering the wonderful Octopath Traveler II on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 or 5 for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a solid 25% price drop on the 2023 release and the best we can find. This is also a new Amazon all-time low.  One thing to keep in mind here is that it is matched at GameStop on all platforms where it is also included in the retailer’s now live buy one get one FREE sale. The latest in the Octopath Traveler series delivers a modern RPG experience with a heavy dose of pixelated nostalgia, harkening back to the golden era of 16-bit role playing titles. Taking place in the lands of Solistia “where diverse cultures thrive from east to west and the industries of the new era flourish,” players sail the seas and explore every corner of the world with one of eight travelers. Each of these playable characters have their own “origins, motivations, and unique skills” including a set of Path Actions they can use to “battle townspeople, obtain items, and take others along in their travels.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Watch the final pre-launch trailer for Zelda Tears of the Kingdom here!

***Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch pre-orders now live!

***Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game from $299

PlayStation and Xbox:

***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $499

***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5

Microsoft expands Xbox Design Lab Elite Series 2 options with black-out buttons, new colors, more

Celebrate the Super Mario Bros. Movie launch with Uniqlo’s official t-shirt line from $15

Cities: Skylines 2 likely won’t get multiplayer, but at least Chirper is returning

New Xbox wireless controller with topographic detailing and battery debuts for Earth Day

ASUS officially unveils faster, quieter, and lighter handheld gaming PC to take on Steam Deck

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
GameStop

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Instant Pot’s air fryers, more supplement outdoor...
Smartphone Accessories: MOMAX 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 10,000...
Aqara’s just-released Video Doorbell G4 with Home...
Elgato’s Stream Deck XL upgrades your setup with ...
Start streaming with Pyle’s 1080p60 USB HDMI capt...
Amazon clears out Google Nest WiFi systems that double ...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Almost Gone, ...
Nike’s Mother’s Day Event takes extra 20% o...
Load more...
Show More Comments