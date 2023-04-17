Today’s best game deals: Octopath Traveler II $45 low, Buy 1 Get 1 FREE Switch games, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. Amazon is now offering the wonderful Octopath Traveler II on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 or 5 for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a solid 25% price drop on the 2023 release and the best we can find. This is also a new Amazon all-time low. One thing to keep in mind here is that it is matched at GameStop on all platforms where it is also included in the retailer’s now live buy one get one FREE sale. The latest in the Octopath Traveler series delivers a modern RPG experience with a heavy dose of pixelated nostalgia, harkening back to the golden era of 16-bit role playing titles. Taking place in the lands of Solistia “where diverse cultures thrive from east to west and the industries of the new era flourish,” players sail the seas and explore every corner of the world with one of eight travelers. Each of these playable characters have their own “origins, motivations, and unique skills” including a set of Path Actions they can use to “battle townspeople, obtain items, and take others along in their travels.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Watch the final pre-launch trailer for Zelda Tears of the Kingdom here!
***Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch pre-orders now live!
***Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game from $299
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom $60 (Reg. $70)
- Using code SBSPZELDA
- Or FREE exclusive black wall scroll at Walmart
- Or FREE wooden plaque at GameStop
- Or FREE art print at Best Buy
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- Retro Data East Switch game sale via eShop from $2.50
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II eShop $10 (Reg. $15)
- Kirby Star Allies $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Bomberman R eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Owlboy eShop $11 (Reg. $25)
- Castlevania Advance Collection eShop $12 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $39 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo Easter sale via Amazon from $40 (digital and physical)
- GRIS eShop $4 (Reg. $17)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection $28 (Reg. $40)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy eShop $16 (Reg. $40)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim eShop $14 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI eShop $6 (Reg. $30)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $51 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $55 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $499
***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5
- God of War Ragnarök $37.50 (Reg. $60)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo physical $25 (Reg. $60)
- Forspoken $45 (Reg. $70)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II $45.50 (Reg. $70)
- Last of Us Part II $10 (Reg. $40)
- Gran Turismo 7 $39.50 (Reg. $60)
- Dead Space remake $56 (Reg. $70)
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves $20 (Reg. $50)
- NBA 2K23 from $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Official Xbox Spring sale up to 67% off
- Dead Space remake, COD, NBA 2K23, Wild Hearts, Sekiro, Midnight Suns, much more
- Resident Evil Village Gold $40 (Reg. $50)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
Microsoft expands Xbox Design Lab Elite Series 2 options with black-out buttons, new colors, more
Celebrate the Super Mario Bros. Movie launch with Uniqlo’s official t-shirt line from $15
Cities: Skylines 2 likely won’t get multiplayer, but at least Chirper is returning
New Xbox wireless controller with topographic detailing and battery debuts for Earth Day
ASUS officially unveils faster, quieter, and lighter handheld gaming PC to take on Steam Deck
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!