Today’s best game deals: Octopath Traveler II $45 low, Buy 1 Get 1 FREE Switch games, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. Amazon is now offering the wonderful Octopath Traveler II on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 or 5 for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a solid 25% price drop on the 2023 release and the best we can find. This is also a new Amazon all-time low. One thing to keep in mind here is that it is matched at GameStop on all platforms where it is also included in the retailer’s now live buy one get one FREE sale. The latest in the Octopath Traveler series delivers a modern RPG experience with a heavy dose of pixelated nostalgia, harkening back to the golden era of 16-bit role playing titles. Taking place in the lands of Solistia “where diverse cultures thrive from east to west and the industries of the new era flourish,” players sail the seas and explore every corner of the world with one of eight travelers. Each of these playable characters have their own “origins, motivations, and unique skills” including a set of Path Actions they can use to “battle townspeople, obtain items, and take others along in their travels.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

