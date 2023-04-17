Hands-on: This limited edition Untitled Folder Wallet is inspired by Apple’s macOS folder icon

New York-based artist Nik Bentel has been known to bring a level of whimsy to his work that I’ve personally been obsessed with for ages now. As if past work like his Shipping Box Bag didn’t speak to me enough, the artist’s latest piece is looking to capture some iconic macOS imagery. The new Untitled Folder Wallet just launched with some signature Apple inspiration in tow, and after spending the past few days with it in my bag, I can’t stop gushing about why you need to get one for yourself.

Hands-on with this macOS Folder Wallet

In what effectively plucks one of those digital folder icons thrown around your desktop out of the screen and into your everyday carry, the new Untitled Folder Wallet from Nik Bentel is one of his more exciting debuts. At least, for Apple fans, that is.

Pulling off the look of one of Apple’s more signature icons, everything with this wallet starts with a vegan leather construction. It sports a two-tone blue build that layers two individual pockets into that iconic folder design. Once out of the simplistic packaging, the everyday carry accessory has quite a soft touch to its outside finish, with an even silkier lining on the inside.

Each of the two main pockets has room to fit a couple of cards on its own, letting you pack in more IDs or credit cards than Apple’s MagSafe wallets. But don’t let that take away from the fact that this is still one sleek way to streamline your kit, be it for throwing into your back pocket or tidying up the handbag. If you rely on anything in the same realm as a Costanza Wallet, then this is a much more compact solution to make sure you only carry around the essentials.

In between those two sections is a third little pocket that has room for some cash or other goodies that you may want to store in the Untitled Folder Wallet. Even with that addition, though, it’s still hardly anything like the digital counterpart and the macOS folder’s tendency to be packed with every photo, screenshot, Word document, or file that would otherwise be hanging out on your desktop.

9to5Toys’ Take

Nik Bentel’s work has been popping up in the background of my reviews for the past year or so now, with glimpses of his bags and accessories serving as props to all of the gadgets and toys I’ve reviewed over the past few months. I’ve been waiting for a chance to wax poetic about his pieces since falling in love with the first iteration of the Shipping Box Bag early last summer. Now the artist finally has a release that is right up the alley of 9to5Toys and its Apple-loving readers.

Much like his past releases, the Untitled Folder Wallet is also arriving with some limited-edition status. Only 500 units have been made, meaning you’ll have to act quickly if you want to score one of these for yourself. Bringing one to your everyday carry will set you back $49, really leaning into the price you’d expect to pay for anything even loosely associated with Apple.

I bought mine right as orders went live, and it showed up just before the weekend arrived. I can easily recommend it to anyone looking for a unique way to pluck some digital macOS imagery out of their machines and into the real world. But that’s coming from someone who doesn’t mind being a little extra. It’s such a cute accessory, and it has a well-made feel that does break into the artist’s background of producing pieces that are just as functional as they are eye-catching.

