Juice up four devices and Apple Watch with mophie’s charging mat at $70 (Reg. $150)

mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat

Screenya (94% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is now offering the mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat for $69.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Capable of charging your entire tech kit and then some, this model regularly fetches $150 directly from ZAGG where it is currently on sale for $100. Today’s deal is a particularly solid $80 price drop and the lowest we have featured. As the name implies, this desk or table top mat can charge four devices at once via its main Qi-enabled pad (smartphones of all kinds and earbud cases) as well as including a nice little upright Apple Watch charging puck holster (no Apple Watch magnetic charger included). You’re looking at a max 25W power output spread across whatever devices you have on there and a particularly tidy way to keep everything juiced up within arm’s reach at your workstation or wherever else you might need it. More details in our hands-on review and down below. 

If you would prefer something in the MagSafe charging stand category, you can land this OtterBox 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station 2.0 model for $72, but you’ll save even more cash with the ESR HaloLock 3-in-1 model at $50 shipped. This one delivers a magnetic charging pad for iPhone, a little stand to slide your Apple watch charger into, and a Qi pad for AirPods or other wireless charging-ready earbuds cases. 

On the flat table top charging side of things, you’ll want to check out Journey’s unique ALTI desk mat with built-in modular MagSafe action we reviewed previously as well as Belkin’s latest 15W MagSafe. The latter of which is now at some of the best prices ever in a couple different configurations and you can get a complete breakdown of the deals and specs in our previous deal coverage

mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat features:

Charge up to 4 Qi Enabled devices (10W) and 1 USB-A device at the same time with the mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat. With multiple charging coils, it allows you to charge your phone, earphones, and Apple Watch. Perfect for your home or work desk, this multi-device charger offers a centralized space to charge all your main devices without any extra cables. Includes an Apple Watch charging stand so all you need is the magnetic USB cable. 

