ASUS ROG Falchion NX 65% wireless gaming keyboard hits $110, its second-best price of 2023

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Falchion NX 65% Wireless Gaming Keyboard for $109.99 shipped. Down from a normal rate of $145 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at the second-best price that we’ve seen so far in 2023. In fact, it’s the third-best price all-time, outside of drops to $90 and then $100 in December and January respectively. This compact keyboard is designed to let you enjoy a wire-free experience at your desk without compromising. With a 65% design, this keyboard won’t take up a ton of room on your desk but still delivers arrow keys, which, honestly, is the best option for me. I love how compact 60% keyboards are but the loss of arrow keys means that I typically migrate toward 65% or TKL models. With dual-mode connectivity here, you can enjoy up to 450 hours of battery life giving you days of play before it’s time to plug back in. Keep reading for more.

For an even more compact experience, check out the Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard. It comes in at $88 on Amazon right now and ditches the arrow keys you’ll find on the Falchion NX above. However, the Huntsman Mini 60% isn’t wireless, though it does leverage Razer’s optical switches for a premium experience. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Don’t forget ASUS’ ROG Strix 2.4GHz wireless gaming headset is on sale for $118. With dual-mode connectivity, this headset will pair to your PC either with a 2.4GHz wireless dongle (included) or through Bluetooth. This allows ASUS’ headset to ditches wires for a cord-free experience. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your setup.

ASUS ROG Falchion NX 65% Wireless Gaming Keyboard features:

ROG Falchion NX is a 65% form-factor wireless mechanical keyboard designed to change the way you play. It has an interactive touch panel and innovative two-way cover case, and it’s the first ROG keyboard with wireless Aura Sync RGB lighting. The keys feature durable ROG polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) doubleshot keycaps and ROG-tuned ROG NX mechanical switches for precise, tactile keystrokes. ROG Falchion NX utilizes a gaming-grade 2.4 GHz RF connection for 1 ms report rate and offers up to 450 hours of battery life on a single charge

