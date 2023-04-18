CASETiFY’s new Flexi Apple Watch band comes in hundreds of styles made of recycled smartphone cases

CASETiFY today is expanding its stable of Apple Watch accessories by launching its latest strap. The new Flexi Apple Watch Band arrives with the usual CASETiFY knack for flair, coming in a colorful assortment of styles and designs to complement its recycled build. Compatible with Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, and previous wearables, the new band also comes in hundreds of customizable styles.

CASETiFY launches new Flexi Apple Watch Band

The new Flexi Apple Watch Band from CASETiFY arrives as a unique take on the standard silicone offering that has been something of Apple’s signature smartwatch style for the better part of a decade now. In this case, it features a water-resistant matte finish that pairs with metal buckles and a ventilated design to help stay fresh during workouts and extended wear.

Though in true CASETiFY fashion, the new Flexi Apple Watch Band will be available in a wide range of styles. Including some standard colorways that offer more basic looks to your wearable, there are also vibrant patterns that employ much of the same build quality and design, just with some added flair. There are pages upon pages of different styles to choose from, which largely are focused around original designs, though there are some of the company’s signature Co-Lab releases from properties like The Nightmare Before Christmas, One Piece, Minions, and more.

In either case, you’ll be able to customize the color of the Apple Watch lug to match your device. There are black, silver, gold, and starlight options available to complement all of Apple’s latest releases. You’ll also be able to choose between 45/44/42mm styles and the smaller 43/41/38mm case sizes to go with everything from Apple Watch Series 8 to Ultra models and previous-generation releases.

Looks aside, the biggest way that CASETiFY is hoping to stand out from the ocean of other Apple Watch bands on the market is with its environmentally-friendly build. While CASETiFY isn’t saying just what percentage of the straps are comprised of recycled plastic, the Flexi Apple Watch Band is part of its Re/CASETiFY series that is made from discarded phone cases. We’ve previously written home about the company’s efforts to be more carbon conscious, and these new bands look to continue delivering on releasing products made from upcycled smartphone covers.

The brand is hoping that helps justify the $52 price tag, as that’s even more than you’ll pay for Apple’s in-house silicone bands. The Flexi Apple Watch Bands are now available direct from CASETiFY and are now shipping.

