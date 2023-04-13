Watch the final pre-launch trailer for Zelda Tears of the Kingdom right here!

As promised by Nintendo yesterday, we are just hours away from our next look at The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. As per an official tweet yesterday morning, Nintendo has scheduled what appears to be the final pre-launch look at the game as part of what it is calling the “Third Trailer Livestream.” Now, just under one month out from the official release of what many would consider to be the most anticipated Nintendo Switch title of all-time, this might very well be our last chance to gleam any details from the experience ahead of launch. Head below for more details.

Final pre-launch Zelda Tears of the Kingdom trailer

While we have only really seen one proper demonstration of the game in action thus far, it was a good one. Nintendo introduced the incredible new Fuse system it had been hinting at – allowing players to combine elements and basic weapons to transform them in unique and creative ways – on top of a crafting system of sorts where Link can take trees, fans, and more from the game world to make boats, flying machines, cars, and who knows what else. You even have the ability to essentially reverse time on certain events. Exciting stuff to say the least, but we are still largely in the dark when it comes to the storyline and how dungeons will work this time around.

Here’s to hoping today’s presentation brings some of this stuff to light, but with a quick 3-minute run time this really is likely just going to be a cinematic-like trailer, whether it’s made in-engine or otherwise. Having said that, Nintendo tends to slide some hints and secrets into these sorts of things, however cryptic they might seem at first glance, so keep those eyes peeled when the trailer goes live later today at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET:

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is set to launch on May 12, 2023 (less than one month out now!) and here’s everything you need to know about the The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch console (it is still in-stock at Amazon right now) as well as the new Pro Controller and the official carrying case. These tips on how to score your official Tears of the Kingdom pre-order at a discount are worth a look as well.

