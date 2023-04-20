Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: FAR Lone Sails, Toca Nature, Interrogation, more

Thursday is here and with it we have a fresh batch of discounted Mac and iOS app deals alongside the debut of Super Meat Boy on mobile for just $1. On the hardware side of things we spotted notable deals on Apple’s Smart iPad Keyboard at $99, one of the best prices ever on the 14-inch refurb M1 Pro MacBook Pro, and this offer on Apple’s original MagSafe Leather Wallet. As for the app deals, highlights include titles like FAR: Lone Sails, Toca Nature, Titan Quest HD, Interrogation: Deceived, Chicken Police, Endling, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Bug Drop!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: digiID MAX Cards and Documents: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Super Meat Boy Forever: $1 (Just-released)

iOS Universal: FAR: Lone Sails: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Nature: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: EvoCreo: Pocket Monster Like: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Interrogation: Deceived: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Chicken Police: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Endling: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Stock Signals Pro (ms): $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $5)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Filmic Firstlight – Photo App: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Amazing Flash Cards: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Euchre Night: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Crazy Caps: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate – Dark Alliance: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Nimian Legends: Vandgels: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Origami – Fold & Learn: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Quincy: $10 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: FAC Alteza: $4 (Reg. $9)

More on FAR Lone Sails:

Traverse a dried-out seabed littered with the remains of a decaying civilization. Keep your unique vessel going, overcome numerous obstacles and withstand the hazardous weather conditions. How far can you make it? What will you find? Master your vessel: Maintain and upgrade your vehicle to overcome numerous obstacles and natural hazards. Discover a unique world: Explore a desolate dried-out seabed, follow the trails of your people and find relics and buildings, that tell the story of a civilization on the run.

