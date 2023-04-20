Today’s best game deals: Dead Space remake $55, TMNT Shredder’s Revenge $23, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. You can now score the Dead Space remake for $55.99 in digital form on Xbox via Amazon. You’ll also find it down at $54.99 in physical form for PS5. Regularly $70, this is up to $15 off the going rate, the second-best price we have tracked since it released back in January of this year, and the lowest totals out there. When the original launched in 2008 it took the sci-fi survival horror genre by storm with a dark moody atmosphere/visuals, unique limb-by-limb combat system, and terrifying alien enemies – it is almost like the Resident Evil of the sci-fi genre in some ways. The remake takes all of that and modernizes it for the latest-generation machines with enhanced visuals, a fully-voiced main character, more gore (including the new “peel” system), and improved zero-gravity control options. “Confront the nightmare aboard the desolate spaceship with genre-defining strategic dismemberment gameplay.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $24 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge $23 (Reg. $29)
- Celeste $5 (Reg. $20)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle $32 (Reg. $53)
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course $20 (Reg. $27)
- Cuphead $14 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course $7 (Reg. $8)
- Octopath Traveler II $45 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo eShop indie Game Sale from $5…
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Star Allies $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $39 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo Easter sale via Amazon from $40 (digital and physical)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $55 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Last of Us Part II $10 (Reg. $40)
- WWE 2K23 from $45 (Reg. $60+)
- God of War Ragnarök $37.50 (Reg. $60)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo physical $25 (Reg. $60)
- Forspoken $45 (Reg. $70)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II $45.50 (Reg. $70)
- Gran Turismo 7 $39.50 (Reg. $60)
- Dead Space remake $56 (Reg. $70)
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves $20 (Reg. $50)
- NBA 2K23 from $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Official Xbox Spring sale up to 67% off
- Dead Space remake, COD, NBA 2K23, Wild Hearts, Sekiro, Midnight Suns, much more
- Resident Evil Village Gold $40 (Reg. $50)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
