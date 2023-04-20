Today’s best game deals: Dead Space remake $55, TMNT Shredder’s Revenge $23, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Games
Reg. $70 $55
Dead Space remake

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. You can now score the Dead Space remake for $55.99 in digital form on Xbox via Amazon. You’ll also find it down at $54.99 in physical form for PS5. Regularly $70, this is up to $15 off the going rate, the second-best price we have tracked since it released back in January of this year, and the lowest totals out there. When the original launched in 2008 it took the sci-fi survival horror genre by storm with a dark moody atmosphere/visuals, unique limb-by-limb combat system, and terrifying alien enemies – it is almost like the Resident Evil of the sci-fi genre in some ways. The remake takes all of that and modernizes it for the latest-generation machines with enhanced visuals, a fully-voiced main character, more gore (including the new “peel” system), and improved zero-gravity control options. “Confront the nightmare aboard the desolate spaceship with genre-defining strategic dismemberment gameplay.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

