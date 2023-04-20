Bring Govee’s modular Glide Hexa Pro lights to your Alexa and Assistant setup at $160

Govee is now offering its Glide Hexa Pro LED Light Panels for $159.99 shipped. Down from the usual $200 going rate, you’re now looking at $40 in savings alongside the first discount of the year. It comes within $10 of the all-time last tracked over Black Friday. Much like other Govee lights that we’ve reviewed in the past, these recent Glide Hexa Pro panels sport modular form-factors for placing up on your wall in a number of ways. Each one is designed like a 3D cube, which lets you pull off some eye-catching smart lighting displays that integrate into Alexa, Assistant, and the companion smartphone app. Get a closer look at what to expect in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If the more novel 3D design of the featured lighting panels aren’t really catching your eye, Govee’s standard Glide Triangle Light Panels are worth a look at a slightly more affordable price. You’ll currently pay $109.99 on Amazon thanks to a $90 price cut from the usual $200 going rate, delivering much of the same modular, colorful lighting into your space with a wall-mounted design. The entire setup integrates with Alexa and Google Assistant just the same, and sports all of the other smart home integrations, too.

We’re also tracking some additional discounts from the Govee stable right now. The more affordable brand is marking down some of its all-new releases for the first time, with Govee’s new gaming Neon Rope light hitting $80 after just launching last week. Then there’s AI Sync Box kit, which is also landing on sale for the only time so far at $45 off.

More on the Govee Glide Hexa Pro panels:

Govee Glide Hexa Pro LED Light Panels to bring brand-new 3D lighting effects. With the smart control, you can design your unique 3D lighting with the RGBIC hexagon LED light panels. 10 panels are included in one packaging. You could design your unique lighting with 25 panels at most.

