Save $300 on MSI’s Summit E14 Flip EVO 2-in-1 Laptop at the new all-time low of $899

Amazon is now offering the MSI Summit E14 Flip EVO i5/16GB/512GB 2-in-1 Laptop for $899 shipped. Normally going for $1,199, this 25% discount or solid $300 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model. The Summit E14 Flip EVO will come running Microsoft’s Windows 11 operating system and will be powered by the 12th Gen Intel i5-1240P 12-core processor. The 14-inch QHD+ 16:10 display can be folded around to have the laptop act as a tablet thanks to its touchscreen. You’ll also receive the MSI Pen with this laptop so you can easily take notes or even draw art. Wi-Fi 6E, dual USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, a single USB-A 3.2 port, a microSD card reader, and an HDMI output round out this professional machine. Be sure to check out our announcement coverage and keep reading below.

While the I/O here is more than enough for some people, having access to more expansion while at home would be nice to have. Be sure to check out the Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Mini Thunderbolt 4 Dock for $180. You will get access to either dual 4K60Hz outputs or a single 8K30Hz display with the downstream USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports alongside a USB-A port. This dock will also provide 85W of Power Delivery so your machine stays powered as well.

Want to switch over to Apple Silicon instead? We’re currently tracking the refurbished previous-generation M1 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB marked down to $1,400, the new all-time low price. Delivering the previous generation of Apple’s most capable portable machines to date, the higher-end M1 Pro series provides even more value than the new debuts. Everything starts with the same 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display as its M2 counterpart that’s backed by the higher-end chip as well as ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and 1,600-nit peak brightness. Then you’ll find a 10-core CPU, up to 17-hour battery life, and the triumphant return of MagSafe charging all packed into an updated frame.

MSI Summit E14 Flip EVO i5/16GB/512GB 2-in-1 Laptop features:

Powered by Intel’s 12th Gen 12-Core CPU: With PCIe Gen4 performance and LPDDR5 memory with speeds of 4800MHz, the Intel i5-1240P 12-Core processor easily handles day to day tasks & more resource demanding programs as well.

Ultra Thin 2-in-1 with 360° Hinge: Enjoy the high performance and reliability with long-lasting battery life, fast-charging technology and a 360° folding feature, be more productive without worrying about notebook constraints.

Unreal Immersion: Experience visuals so mesmerizing it’s like you’re actually there. With the 16:10 Golden Ratio QHD+ 60Hz Touch Screen Display and MSI Pen create on the go.

