Lululemon’s weekly markdowns are live! Save up to 50% off workout gear + free shipping

Lululemon added new markdowns to its We Made Too Much section with up to 50% off hundreds of items. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the men’s ABC Skinny-Fit Jogger Pants that are currently marked down to $99 and originally sold for $128. These joggers are great for everyday wear and are available in five color options. The material is highly infused with stretch for workouts and several zippered pockets to promote storage. It also has an adjustable waistband that tucks discreetly into the lay-flat elastic waistband for a sleek look. With over 400 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.3/5 stars from Lululemon customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

