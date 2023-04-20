TravisMathew takes 25% off best-selling polos, shorts, button-ups, more from $9

TravisMathew is currently offering 25% off select styles of tops, polos, button-ups, shorts, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. TravisMathew Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Eagle Peak Polo Shirt that’s marked down to $71 and originally sold for $95. This polo will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe because of its lightweight, stretch-infused material that was designed to be highly comfortable. It also pairs perfectly with chino shorts, joggers, jeans, khakis, and more. I also really love the design of this polo with a woven-inspired geo print that’s unique and the grey coloring is also very versatile. Better yet, the fabric is wrinkle-resistant, so you can stay polished throughout the day. Be sure to head below to score even more deals from TravisMathew and you will want to check out Lululemon’s latest deals here.

Our top picks include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!