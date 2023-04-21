Neatly house your Apple MagSafe charger in Satechi’s metal dock at $19 (25% off)

Joining ongoing deals on its Thunderbolt hubs, The official Satechi Amazon storefront is now offering its Aluminum Dock for Apple’s MagSafe Charger down at $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25 and still fetching as much directly from Satechi, this is nearly 25% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. It is also the second-lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon, coming within a couple bucks of the all-time low, and the first drop we have seen since last summer. While many folks have switched over to more pricey upright 3-in-1 stands for MagSafe charging, this Satechi dock is a great way to neatly wrap your Apple puck charger in an attractive metal housing and keep things looking sharp on your desktop. You simply pop your charger into the housing and remove the film on the bottom of the dock to reveal the soft micro suction padding that will keep it in place without damaging your table top, counter, nightstand, or desk. More details below.

A more affordable option would be to go with the discounted Elevation Lab Apple MagBase Charger Mount. This one doesn’t deliver quite as high-end a build, but it is also now back down to the all-time low via Amazon at just $9 Prime shipped. All of the details you need on this offer are waiting in our previous deal post.

Check out our review of the higher-end Oakywood MagSafe charging stands and mounts (they are fantastic) and hit up our feature on Belkin’s refreshed MagSafe Power Bank. This solution eschews the need for Apple’s wired charger for a more portable-ready, wireless option that snaps directly to the back of your device no matter where you are. Get a better idea of the user experience in our Tested with 9to5Toys review right here.

Satechi Aluminum Dock for MagSafe Charger features:

The Aluminum Dock for MagSafe Charger conveniently holds your iPhone 12 in place while charging, perfect to keep on your nightstand, office desk, countertop, and more…simply insert your MagSafe charger (not included) into the Aluminum Dock, remove the Dock’s backside film, and place down flat onto your desired location – the Aluminum Dock’s micro suction padding can be moved to a different surface if desired.

