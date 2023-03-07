Satechi USB-C Pro Hub Max complements M2 Pro MacBooks at $80, more hubs from $52

Satechi via its official Amazon storefront is now discounting a must-have accessory to pair with Apple’s recently-released M2 Pro MacBook Pros. The Pro Hub Max has been a staple in my current 14-inch MacBook arsenal, and now the USB-C hub is dropping to $79.99 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $100, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and delivers the second-best price we’ve seen this year. It’s the lowest price since a limited-time offer back in January, too. As one of the more feature-packed USB-C adapters from Satechi, its recent Pro Hub Max arrives with an array of eight different ports. Plugging right into the side of your Pro/Max MacBook Pro (be it the new M2 model or existing M1 releases), it notably features a pair of USB-C ports (one of which has 96W charging and 6K display support) there’s also a USB-C data slot, 4K60Hz HDMI, and a legacy USB-A port. Not to mention a pair of SD card readers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Gigabit Ethernet input to round out the package. You can get a closer look in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, too.

Alongside the lead deal, Satechi courtesy of Amazon is marking down a few of its other USB-C hubs. These all directly connect right into your MacBook just like the lead deal, forgoing the need to use cables and delivering a more streamlined setup.

Though if you’re looking for a more desktop-class solution, the savings continue over to one of our favorite offerings from another brand. The popular CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock for Mac is a fan-favorite at 9to5Toys and just around the web in general, and now it’s on sale for one of the first times in ages at $270. There’s an even more premium design than any of the other models on sale above, too.

Satechi Pro Hub Max features:

The Satechi Pro Hub Max is your ultimate companion device for your 2021 MacBook Pro. Featuring a full functional USB-C PD port, 4K HDMI output, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C data, USB-A data, micro/SD card readers, and an audio jack port, the hub provides a plethora of ports so you can work at your best. With its dual USB-C connector and modern aluminum finish, the Pro Hub Max securely attaches to your Mac for a clean, sleek setup. Simply, plug and play to complete your 2021 MacBook Pro experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!