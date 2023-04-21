Logitech’s Litra Glow customizable LED light is made for streaming setups at new low of $48.50

Amazon is offering the Logitech Litra Glow Streaming Light for $48.49 shipped. For comparison, you’d generally spend $60 for this LED light and the previous-best price was $50. Today’s deal comes in at $1.50 below that and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re tired of being dimly-lit in video calls with friends, family, or coworkers, then it’s time to mount the Litra Glow to your desk. It features full-spectrum LED lights with “cinematic color accuracy.” There’s a built-in diffuser to give a soft glow instead of harsh light and the 3-way mount offers adjustable height, tilt, and rotation to deliver the ability to perfectly position it. On top of that, both brightness and the color temperature are adjustable so you can dial in a specific look with ease. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more then head below for additional information.

Are you on a tighter budget or just want something that’s a bit simpler? Well, this ring light is available for just $30. While it doesn’t have adjustable color temperature, and there won’t be quite as soft of a glow as the diffusion uses a different technology, you’re saving over $18 here, which is a decent bit of cash to leave in your pocket.

If you’re a streamer, then consider picking up some Philips Hue refurb LED lights that are on sale from $18. Leading the way is the Signe floor lamp with its RGB coloring that’s down to $270 from its normal $340 going rate. Adding this light to the corner of your room will add both depth and interest to your scene, making your stream that much more appealing to viewers. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for other battlestation-focused upgrade deals that we’ve tracked down this week.

Logitech Litra Glow feature:

Logitech’s TrueSoft technology delivers balanced, full-spectrum LED light with cinematic color accuracy. Litra Glow’s frameless diffuser radiates wide, soft light that flatters the subject and eliminates harsh shadows in any setting, providing flawless webcam lighting. Whether gaming, podcasting or broadcasting, Litra Glow adjustable LED light has cleared even the strictest UL testing guidelines for all-day streaming.

