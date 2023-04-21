Ninja’s Specialty 10-Cup Coffee Maker with cold brew action and milk frother at $104 (Reg. $170)

Kohl’s is now offering the Ninja CM401 Specialty 10-Cup Coffee Maker for $103.99 shipped using code SHOP20 at checkout. Regularly $170 and currently on sale for $130 at Amazon, this is $66 off the going rate and the best we can find. This is also well below the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in over a year. Ready for any of your favorite ground beans, it features four brew styles including Classic, Rich, Over Ice for cold brew this summer and a specialty setting that delivers “super-rich coffee concentrate that you can use to create delicious lattes, macchiatos, cappuccinos, and other coffeehouse-style drinks.” Users have the choice of six brew cup sizes here including the ability to brew directly into a travel mug and the fold-away milk frother is a particularly nice touch for a brand name model in this price range. More details below. 

If you’re looking for a dedicated cold brewer for iced coffee as the weather warms up, you can land this Cuisinart model on sale for $34 right now. This one is ready to go “as little as 25-45 minutes” and features brew strength options, a removable water tank, a stainless steel coffee filter, and more at well below the $50+ price tag right now. All of the details are right here

But the Ninja brewer deals don’t stop there today, we are also still tracking a solid price drop on its DualBrew Pro. This one delivers a similar feature set as the model above but you’ll pay a little bit more to land the ability to brew both ground beans and K-Cups straight out of the box. It is currently on sale at $80 off the going rate and everything you need to know is waiting in our previous deal coverage

Ninja CM401 Specialty 10-Cup Coffee Maker features:

Bring the coffeehouse home with the Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker. Combine super-rich coffee concentrates with hot or cold frothed milk to create delicious coffeehouse-style drinks or enjoy flavorful iced coffee that never tastes watered down. Brew anything from a single cup to a half carafe or a full carafe using your favorite grounds—no pods required.

