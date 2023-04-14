Ninja’s DualBrew Pro makes K-Cups, a full carafe, iced coffee, and more at $150 ($80 off)

Kohl’s is now offering the Ninja CFP301 DualBrew Pro System for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $230 and currently selling for $180 at Amazon, this is $80 off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal is $10 under the best we have tracked directly on Amazon and the first time we have tracked it down this low this year. This is quite a versatile machine, supporting both your favorite ground beans as well as single-serve K-Cup pods alongside a series of brew styles including Classic, Rich, and Specialty. But it also includes an over ice option for all of your cold brew needs this spring and summer joined by a separate hot water dispenser for instant soups and teas as well your choice of various cup sizes and full or half-carafe jobs. More details below.

Today’s Ninja deal comes by way of the new Kohl’s spring kitchenware event you can browse through right here. But if you’re looking for a more affordable coffee solution, this Chefman Single Serve Coffee Maker comes in at $100 less and it can brew both ground beans and K-Cups as well. It just won’t provide the on-demand hot water, full carafe brewing, or over ice specialty settings.

Prefer to grind your own fresh beans? Check out this particularly affordable Coffee Gator Grinder Mill while it’s seeing a solid 40% price drop down to just over $15 Prime shipped. Then head over to our home goods guide for all of this week’s best offers on cooking, grilling, and kitchen offers including this Chefman 6-egg cooker at just $8.50 and this one-day offer on MEATER’s smart thermometer. Take a browse through for yourself.

Ninja CFP301 DualBrew Pro System features:

Grounds and pods coffee system with 9 grounds brew sizes…Select Classic, Rich, Over Ice or Specialty for your grounds or coffee pods. Brew a super-rich coffee concentrate that you can use to create delicious lattes, macchiatos, cappuccinos, and other coffeehouse-style drinks. Reservoir has a separate hot water dispenser from the coffee dispenser. With 2 temperature settings (Hot and Boil), you can make instant soups, oatmeal, or hot cocoa.

